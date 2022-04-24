MI vs LSG memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Mumbai Indians' (MI) dismal run continued as they slumped to their eighth consecutive loss in IPL 2022 on Sunday. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated them comprehensively in match 37 to move to the fourth position in the points table.

After being put in to bat first, the Lucknow Super Giants got off to a sedate start as Mumbai bowlers bowled tight lines. Quinton de Kock (10) perished in the fourth over after hitting a six against Jasprit Bumrah in the same over. Manish Pandey (22 in 22 balls) then stitched a 58-run partnership with captain KL Rahul (103*) to stabilize the innings.

Just when the partnership started to look threatening, Kieron Pollard (2/8) broke it by sending Pandey packing to the pavilion. Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya also departed soon without troubling the scorers much, leaving LSG in a spot of bother.

KL Rahul stood firm amidst all this at the other end and provided the required fireworks for his side in the death overs. In the process, he notched up his second century in IPL 2022. Interestingly, both of them came against Mumbai Indians. Rahul's superlative batting effort helped LSG reach 168/6 after 20 overs.

Riley Meredith and Pollard picked up two wickets apiece while Bumrah and Daniel Sams scalped one wicket each.

In the chase of 169, Rohit Sharma (39) provided his side with a brisk start by hitting boundaries regularly in the powerplay. However, Ishan Kishan (8 in 20 balls) looked totally out of touch on the other end. His innings made sure his partner's efforts to gather momentum went in vain with his abysmal knock.

Kishan's painful stay at the crease came to an end when Ravi Bishnoi dismissed him in the eighth over to give the Super Giants their first breakthrough. Dewald Brevis and Rohit also reached the pavilion soon after, trying to up the ante. In-form middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav also failed today, leaving Mumbai in a heap of trouble in a tricky chase.

Youngster Tilak Varma tried his best with a 38-run knock but could not get Mumbai Indians over the line. They eventually reached 132/8 in 20 overs and fell short of the target by 36 runs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

MI vs LSG IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the encounter between the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. They expressed the same through some fascinating memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes related to the game.

Sagar @sagarcasm Mumbai Indians trying to taste victory this season Mumbai Indians trying to taste victory this season https://t.co/ALamCA4tVi

Ash MSDian @ashMSDIAN7 When you give 15crore to wife for shopping & she buys Ishan Kishan #MIvsLSG When you give 15crore to wife for shopping & she buys Ishan Kishan #MIvsLSG https://t.co/p8frs9QPtG

Neeche Se Topper @NeecheSeTopper KL Rahul whenever any batter competes with him for orange cap KL Rahul whenever any batter competes with him for orange cap https://t.co/CcxVR5Wg0L

レディ チャン🔔 @Reddychan7



Official husband for Mumbai 4th IPL 100 for #KLRahul & 3 of them are against MumbaiOfficial husband for Mumbai 4th IPL 100 for #KLRahul & 3 of them are against Mumbai 💥Official husband for Mumbai 💥 https://t.co/QftsEHYN7Q

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Aditya Singh