MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Today's match - players list & umpires

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday. Both teams are in similar positions in the league table ahead of their clash at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

MI are languishing in seventh position in the IPL 2021 points table, with four wins from ten matches. PBKS, meanwhile, are above MI only because of a superior net run-rate.

The MI-PBKS match on Tuesday will be the second game of the day. With CSK, DC, RCB and KKR moving into double-digit point hauls, MI and PBKS will have to pull up their socks quickly.

MI vs PBKS - Today's Match - Playing XIs

MI

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

PBKS

KL Rahul (c & w), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

MI vs PBKS - Full squads

MI

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Roosh Kalaria, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen.

PBKS

KL Rahul (c & w), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis

MI vs PBKS - Today's IPL Match - Umpires

On-field Umpires: Virender Sharma, S Ravi.

Third Umpire: Ulhas Gandhe.

Match Referee: Narayanankutty V.

MI vs PBKS: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

MI won the toss and have opted to bowl first. MI have made two changes to their playing XI, with Saurabh Tiwary and Nathan Coulter-Nile replacing Ishan Kishan and Adam Milne, respectively.

Explaining his decision to bowl, MI captain Rohit Sharma said:

“Just a team plan, nothing specific. It's a good pitch to bat on, so pretty simple actually.”

PBKS made one change to their team. Mayank Agarwal is suffering from a stiff back, so Mandeep Singh has come in.

