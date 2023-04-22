MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and chose to field first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

MI, who are on a three-match winning streak, have been boosted by the return of ace fast bowler Jofra Archer, who replaces Riley Meredith. PBKS, meanwhile, will once again miss their regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan. England all-rounder Sam Curran will continue to lead the side in Dhawan's absence.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, and Gurnoor Brar.

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, and Nehal Wadhera.

Speaking at the toss, MI captain Rohit Sharma asserted that the five-time champions' job is still not done despite three back-to-back wins.

"We are going to have a bowl first. Really nice to have some wins under the belt, winning is always nice and the atmosphere is good but the job is not done. Quite surprisingly nice and pleasant. Looking forward to this game," Rohit said.

PBKS stand-in skipper Curran, on the other hand, reckoned that the absence of Dhawan would give others an opportunity to stake their claim in the team.

"Back to back games and not much time to think about it. No Shikhar, that's why I am here but he's recovering and should be back soon. Great opportunity for the others to put their hand and we are going with the same team," Curran said.

MI vs PBKS Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff.

