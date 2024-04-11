MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 25 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11. This is a much-awaited contest as Rohit Sharma will be up against Virat Kohli.

Both Mumbai and Bengaluru have struggled to make an impact in the ongoing edition. MI are eighth, having registered one win in four games. RCB, meanwhile, are below Mumbai, with just a solitary victory from five matches.

Mumbai Indians began their IPL 2024 campaign with three consecutive losses before registering their first win. They got the better of Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Batting first, MI posted 234-5 before restricting DC to 205-8 in a high-scoring contest.

Meanwhile, RCB suffered a six-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in their previous match. Batting first, Bengaluru posted 183-3, courtesy of a superb Virat Kohli hundred, but Jos Buttler's unbeaten century lifted Rajasthan to victory.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all IPL 2024 matches in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

The live streaming of IPL 2024 matches in India is available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Cricket fans can watch the MI vs RCB IPL match either by visiting the JioCinema website or going to the app.

The great news for cricket fans is that all the IPL 2024 matches can be watched for free on both the JioCinema app and the website. As per a post on JioCinema's X handle, the games can be watched for free on any mobile, computer or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL.