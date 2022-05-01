MI vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Mumbai Indians (MI) finally managed to get off the mark with a win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 44 of IPL 2022 on Saturday. It was their first victory after playing nine encounters this season.

After being put in to bat first, RR openers began watchfully on a tricky surface. Devdutt Padikkal (15) perished in the fifth over, trying to break the shackles. His partner Jos Buttler stayed put at the other end and continued to anchor the innings.

Royals skipper Sanju Samson then injected some momentum into the innings with a quick-fire 16 in seven balls. However, debutant Kumar Kartikeya (1/19) dismissed him in the eighth over before Samson could inflict any further damage.

Jos Buttler (67) struggled to get going for the majority of the innings. He finally broke loose in the 16th over and hit four sixes off Hrithik Shokeen to notch up his third half-century of the season. The young off-spinner had the final laugh as he managed to send Buttler to the pavilion on the final delivery of the same over.

R. Ashwin (21 in 9 balls) then provided the much-needed impetus in the death overs to help RR reach 158/6 after 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer (6* in 14 balls) struggled in the last two overs and failed miserably in his attempt to provide a final flourish for his side.

Ishan Kishan (26) aggressively started the proceedings with a flurry of boundaries in the chase of 159. Birthday boy Rohit Sharma's (2) dismal run in IPL 2022 continued. Ashwin dismissed him in the third over to provide the first breakthrough for the Rajasthan Royals. Kishan also soon followed him to the pavilion, leaving MI in a spot of bother after a promising start.

Suryakumar Yadav (51) then joined hands with Tilak Varma (35) and put on a 81-run match-defining stand for the third wicket. Their partnership took MI to the shores of their first victory this season. MI then coasted off towards the target comfortably and eventually won the match by five wickets.

MI vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the encounter between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. They expressed the same through some interesting memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Edited by Aditya Singh