MI vs SRH, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

This is the final league stage match for both teams. MI are placed seventh in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. They need to beat SRH by at least 171 runs to go past Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) net run rate (NRR) and qualify.

The SRH, on the other hand, are on an inevitable path to ending the season in eighth position - their worst-ever finish in IPL history. They are placed at the bottom of the table with just three wins from 13 matches.

Nevertheless, both Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey (who is replacing Kane Williamson as SRH captain) would like to build on their recent wins against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) respectively. Both teams will want to give their fans some more joy before signing off for the season.

MI v SRH - Today Match Playing XI

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

SRH: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey (C), Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Abdul Samad, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik

MI v SRH - Full squads

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Adam Milne, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

SRH: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, David Warner, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

MI v SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Virender Sharma, Tapan Sharma

Third Umpire: Sundaram Ravi

Match Referee: Vengalil Narayanan Kutty

MI v SRH - Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

MI have won the toss and have opted to bat. They have made two changes, with Krunal Pandya and debutant Piyush Chawla replacing Saurabh Tiwary and Jayat Yadav respectively.

MI captain Rohit Sharma breathed a huge sigh of relief after calling it right and said:

"We are going to bat first, no choice (smiles). The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let's hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It's important to enjoy the game as well."

Manish Pandey explained that he replaced Kane Williamson due to a "last-minute" decision because both the skipper and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar are injured. Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi has replaced Kumar in the SRH team.

