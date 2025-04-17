MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 33 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17. Both MI and SRH are in the second half of the points table and will be keen to improve their standing. While Mumbai are seventh, with four points from six matches, Hyderabad also have two wins from six games. However, they are in ninth place.

MI got the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir continued their impressive form with the willow. Rohit Sharma, however, registered yet another failure. In the bowling department, Trent Boult has proved a bit expensive, while Jasprit Bumrah has only just made a comeback from injury.

Hyderabad hammered Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Abhishek Sharma (141 off 55) and Travis Head (66 off 37) added 171 in 12.2 overs as SRH cruised home in 18.3 overs, chasing 246. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy need to get among the runs though. Hyderabad's bowling has also been leaking plenty of runs.

Today's MI vs SRH toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

“It's a lot to do with the dew. Last night, we practiced and there was a lot of dew. At Wankhede when there is dew, we feel it is always better to bat second.”

Both sides are going in with unchanged teams for the match.

MI vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Shami, Eshan Malinga

SRH Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar

Today's MI vs SRH pitch report

“The surface was watered in the morning and looks damp. There's still some underlying moisture. It's still a good-looking pitch, with beautiful grass coverage. The bounce should be consistent. There might be spin for bowlers from one end, which is dry. Overall, a good wicket, with something for quicks with the new ball, a little bit of spin and good for batting.” - Murali Kartik and Michael Clarke

Today's MI vs SRH match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Smaran Ravichandran

MI vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

