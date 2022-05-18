MI vs SRH memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) kept their playoff hopes alive with a hard-fought win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 65th match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday (May 17).

After being put in to bat first, SRH received a setback as Abhishek Sharma (9) departed early in the innings with just 18 runs on the scoreboard. Playing his first match of the season, Priyam Garg (42 in 26 balls) replaced Kane Williamson at the top order and played at a brisk pace, a key ingredient missing in Hyderabad's matches so far.

His 78-run partnership with Rahul Tripathi (76) provided a solid platform for Sunrisers' middle order to cash in on later. Ramandeep Singh pulled curtains on Garg's enterprising knock in the tenth over through a caught and bowled dismissal.

In the hopes of maximizing a strong start, Sunrisers management then promoted Nicholas Pooran ahead of Markram and Williamson. The southpaw did not disappoint as he raced away to 38 in the company of Rahul Tripathi (76) to keep the momentum intact after Garg's wicket.

Tripathi anchored the innings along with a sensational knock in this must-win game for SRH. After the duo's departure, Hyderabad lost some momentum and eventually ended up with 193/6 after looking well set to cross the 200-run mark.

In the chase, Rohit Sharma (48) and Ishan Kishan (43) gave MI an ideal start with their 95-run opening partnership. Following this stand, Mumbai's innings got derailed due to a three-wicket spell from Umran Malik.

Just as SRH looked to be in the driver's seat, Tim David turned the tide back in MI's favor with his flamboyant big-hitting skills. He went berserk in the 18th over by smashing Natarajan for 26 runs, including four sixes. However, David got run-out off the final delivery of the same over, trying to retain the strike.

That proved to be a massive turning point in the game as MI failed to score 19 runs off the last two overs. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's vast experience came to the foray at this juncture as he bowled a wicket maiden in the 19th over to put SRH on the brink of victory.

MI could only reach 190/7 after 20 overs and lost the match by three runs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They expressed their reactions through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm MI losing the match



Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: MI losing the matchVirat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: https://t.co/e3n7KkQHvl

Prithvi @Puneite_ They called me a mad man for playing Bhuvi over Siraj in t20is. They called me a mad man for playing Bhuvi over Siraj in t20is. https://t.co/TlCJABGSWa

★彡 𝙽𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝙹𝚂𝙿 🦅彡★ @_jspnaveen



19 th over maiden + wicket and 4 Yorkers in a row to another Yorker master Bumrah



#MIvsSRH #IPL2022 They have a Protector and he is Bhuvi19 th over maiden + wicket and 4 Yorkers in a row to another Yorker master Bumrah They have a Protector and he is Bhuvi 19 th over maiden + wicket and 4 Yorkers in a row to another Yorker master Bumrah 🔥🔥#MIvsSRH #IPL2022 https://t.co/iN5vnKclnK

Sυϝιყααɳ HS 🦅 @Sufiyaan_Zafi



Sara ko stadium me dekh Tim David ne kiya unhe Impress apni batting se .

#MIvsSRH YouTube Thumbnails Tommorow be like :-Sara ko stadium me dekh Tim David ne kiya unhe Impress apni batting se YouTube Thumbnails Tommorow be like :-Sara ko stadium me dekh Tim David ne kiya unhe Impress apni batting se 👀.#MIvsSRH https://t.co/auuUX0CpOb

마륵 타망😷😷 @_Marktamang #MIvSRH #MIvsSRH

Arjun Tendulkar on bench watching everyone getting debut for MI :- Arjun Tendulkar on bench watching everyone getting debut for MI :- #MIvSRH #MIvsSRHArjun Tendulkar on bench watching everyone getting debut for MI :- https://t.co/X1RtpSAXjR

🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 @aakash_lakhia #MIvsSRH

RCB and KKR to MI : RCB and KKR to MI : #MIvsSRH RCB and KKR to MI : https://t.co/kjSJwkzVLz

رومانا @RomanaRaza #MIvsSRH

MI to RCB and KKR: MI to RCB and KKR: #MIvsSRH MI to RCB and KKR: https://t.co/g4S6xkAJx9

LIVE POLL Q. Should Umran Malik be selected for India's series against South Africa? Yes NA 35 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar