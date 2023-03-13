MI vs UPW memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny posts related to the latest match

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) comfortably by eight wickets in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on March 12 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It was the fourth win on the trot for the MI side.

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. On the back of half-centuries from Healy and Tahlia McGrath, they reached 159/6 after 20 overs.

Saika Ishaque continued to be the trump card for Mumbai in the bowling department as she scalped three wickets. Amelia Kerr supported her by picking up two wickets. In reply, Yastika Bhatia (42) got the Mumbai Indians off to a decent start.

The UPW spinners brought their side back into the contest by dismissing both openers, thus reducing Mumbai Indians to 58/2 in 7.2 overs. However, it was all one-way traffic from there. Harmanpreet Kaur (53*) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (45*) played magnificent knocks and powered their side to victory in 17.3 overs.

UP captain Alyssa Healy reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"We were probably 15 runs short, even 20 runs maybe. We lost wickets at crucial intervals, needed a set batter at the end. It was as scratchy as it comes for me. It wasn't easy. We didn't score as many boundaries as the Mumbai Indians did. We also bowled too much junk and gave way too many boundaries.

"We just have to see how we can do well with the players available. We have some bowlers on the bench and Harris as well. An lbw that is not out is given out and Harmanpreet is bowled but the bails don't fall. Yeah, these kinds of things happen. We want to be a really good fielding side. She bounced back well and almost created a runout opportunity."

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz on Sunday night. They showed their reaction to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes