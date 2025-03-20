Michael Vaughan rates all ten IPL 2025 teams, predicts winner for the new season

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:29 IST
IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
The 2025 season will mark the 18th edition of the IPL [Credit: Getty]

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has rated all the 10 IPL 2025 teams based on their squad, with the season set to begin on Saturday, March 22. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The two teams received contrasting rating points from Vaughan, who gave KKR an impressive 8 out of 10 but RCB only 6.5 (via Cricbuzz). He also gave the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) a 6.5 rating out of 10.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) received no favors from Vaughan as they were rated the lowest of the 10 teams at 5 out of 10. Meanwhile, the 50-year-old hasn't given much of a chance to five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming season with a rating of only 6 out of 10.

also-read-trending Trending

Two teams that underperformed in IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), received a solid 7 out of 10. Vaughan was highly impressed by the Gujarat Titans' (GT) squad and gave them the best rating of 9.

Finally, the other five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), settled for a solid 7.5 out of 10.

Michael Vaughan's rating out of 10 for all IPL 2025 teams:

GT - 9, KKR - 8, MI - 7.5, LSG -7, PBKS - 7, SRH - 6.5, RCB - 6.5, RR - 6.5, CSK - 6, DC - 5

Michael Vaughan's Playoff and Champion picks for IPL 2025

Michael Vaughan has backed GT, MI, and KKR to qualify comfortably for the IPL 2025 Playoffs while predicting a three-way tie for the fourth spot. The former England captain felt LSG and PBKS could be playing for one playoff spot, with SRH lurking just outside.

Vaughan also predicted MI to win the title despite having them third on rating points. The five-time champions endured a dismal 2024 IPL season, finishing at the bottom of the table under new captain Hardik Pandya.

Despite several smart moves at the IPL 2025 mega auction, MI will likely have to do without ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the initial stages of the tournament.

Michael Vaughan's Playoff Predictions for IPL 2025:

Locks: GT, KKR, MI

Push for final spot: LSG, PBKS, SRH

Winner: MI

