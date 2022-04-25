"Might be 14 now" - Fans roast Mumbai Indians as they lose eight matches on the trot in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians' (MI) losing streak in IPL 2022 continued as they went down against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They lost by 36 runs on Sunday (April 24) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma and Co. never looked in line to chase down the 169 runs set by the Super Giants, riding on skipper KL Rahul's unbeaten century. Young Tilak Varma tried to steer the run chase with a valiant knock of 38 runs but lacked partners at the other end.

The Mumbai batters, who are down in confidence, succumbed to an outstanding display of bowling by the Lucknow franchise. With this defeat, Mumbai Indians have now lost eight matches on the trot. No team has ever lost their first eight matches in the history of the tournament.

Meanwhile, fans heavily trolled the franchise after another poor performance from the team.

Here are some reactions:

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx Embarassing from Mumbai Indians. Only five wickets down but with 36+ remaining with one over to spare. #IPL2022 Embarassing from Mumbai Indians. Only five wickets down but with 36+ remaining with one over to spare. #IPL2022

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mumbai Indians becomes the first team to lose the first 8 matches in IPL history. Mumbai Indians becomes the first team to lose the first 8 matches in IPL history.

Sudarshan @SONU1517 @mipaltan can we expect that @ishankishan51 and Polad will not play in next upcoming matches @mipaltan can we expect that @ishankishan51 and Polad will not play in next upcoming matches

Silly Point @FarziCricketer The last time Mumbai Indians won an IPL match, Virat Kohli was India's all-format captain. The last time Mumbai Indians won an IPL match, Virat Kohli was India's all-format captain.

Stanley @stanip7 Wonder how #RohitSharma𓃵 gets sleep at night after leading Mumbai Indians into 8 defeats in a row. Such a shit show man! So difficult to see Mumbai's performance this year. #IPL2022 Wonder how #RohitSharma𓃵 gets sleep at night after leading Mumbai Indians into 8 defeats in a row. Such a shit show man! So difficult to see Mumbai's performance this year. #IPL2022

_Muhilan_ @25_muhilan ‍ B L O C K B U S T E R for

vLSG B L O C K B U S T E Rfor #MI #MI vLSG #MumbaiIndians ❤️‍🔥B L O C K B U S T E R 8️⃣ for #MI💙#MIvLSG #MumbaiIndians 🔁 https://t.co/LwOUp0jxyk

Rafi @CricJahid 8 in 8🤣 Imagine being a Mumbai Indians fan 8 in 8🤣 Imagine being a Mumbai Indians fan😭

Chandu Yadav @ChanduY15212828 What happened to Mumbai Indians worst performance in 2022 What happened to Mumbai Indians worst performance in 2022

Akshay @GaijinWrites #IPL2022 Looks like Mumbai Indians doesn't have any desire to win or perform. They have nothing to lose , yet they play like this. One win can change this but how they gonna get it ? #LSGvsMI Looks like Mumbai Indians doesn't have any desire to win or perform. They have nothing to lose , yet they play like this. One win can change this but how they gonna get it ? #LSGvsMI #IPL2022

Kamakshi Shewakramani @Kamakshi_1003

@mipaltan #MIvsLSG #MumbaiIndians I can’t see the sad faces of team players of Mumbai Indians. They are a good team with well-known players and seeing them lose 8 matches in a row feels disheartening 🥺🥺 I can’t see the sad faces of team players of Mumbai Indians. They are a good team with well-known players and seeing them lose 8 matches in a row feels disheartening 🥺🥺💙 @mipaltan #MIvsLSG #MumbaiIndians

Karthik Raj @kartcric Mumbai took inspiration from Karachi Kings ig Mumbai took inspiration from Karachi Kings ig

Chetan Narula @chetannarula



#LSGvsMI #IPL2022 8 in a row. Might as well be 14 now. #MumbaiIndians should create an unbeatable record at the other end of the table too! 8 in a row. Might as well be 14 now. #MumbaiIndians should create an unbeatable record at the other end of the table too! #LSGvsMI #IPL2022

Mumbai Indians continue their losing streak

The five-time IPL champions never got going in the run chase. Skipper Rohit Sharma managed a few boundaries but Ishan Kishan's underwhelming showing continued in IPL 2022.

He struggled to get his timing and got out in bizarre fashion trying to break the shackles and push hard at the ball. It all went downhill from there as Mumbai continued to lose wickets to reel at 67/4.

Tilak Varma, who has been performing consistently for Mumbai Indians this season, tried to put on a show but didn't get any support from the other end. Kieron Pollard didn't get going at all, putting additional pressure on the youngster.

The 19-year-old cricketer, who scored 38 off 27 balls, holed out to Ravi Bishnoi at mid-wicket in an attempt to shift gears. Mumbai managed only 22 runs in the final four overs as they fell short by 36 runs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play the Rajasthan Royals in their next game on Saturday (April 30) at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit