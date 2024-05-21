"Might keep that one in the back pocket" - Mitchell Starc on Travis Head's wicket in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Kolkata Knight Riders' pace spearhead Mitchell Starc admitted that he enjoyed fellow Australian Travis Head's wicket in Qualifier 1 against the SunRisers Hyderabad. He said that he 'might keep that in the back pocket'. The left-arm speedster also felt that it set the tone for the Knight Riders on the night.

Starc rattled Head's off-stump in the opening over of the innings as the left-hander perished for his second successive duck. Although the SunRisers managed to post a respectable 159, the openers departing cheaply dented their hopes of getting to a match-winning score.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the first innings on Tuesday, the veteran said they knew the openers were going to be big fish. Hence, the Knight Riders were relieved to get rid of them early on.

He said:

"I might keep that one in the back pocket for when he starts to give me some niggle and I have to pull it out on him. He's been phenomenal through the tournament. But we knew he was going to be a big wicket. Obviously Abhishek for them at the top as well. That partnership has been key for them, so to get both of them pretty cheap was great and we got set on our way today."

The Orange Army were rescued by Rahul Tripathi, who top-scored with 55, and his partnership of 62 with Heinrich Klaasen. Towards the end, Pat Cummins played a cameo of 30 from 24 deliveries to drive their side past 150.

"The wicket has got a bit skiddier" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc celebrates with Andre Russell. (Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of the second innings, Starc observed that the wicket had gotten a lot better to bat on, but the batters had to be wary of the swing. The New South Wales cricketer, who finished with figures of 4-0-34-3, added:

"There is certainly dew now. It started to pick up through probably halfway through our innings. The wicket has got a bit skiddier. There is some swing. Our spinners found a way to be effective and take wickets. The wicket is going to get a little bit better just with the dew and the bit of skid but in turn, it is also going to swing a little bit."

The Knight Riders eventually got the job done in style, winning by eight wickets under 15 overs to reach the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback