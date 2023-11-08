Mike Hesson appointed as Islamabad United head coach after parting ways with RCB 

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) director and New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson has been roped in by the Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 49-year-old replaces Azhar Mahmood in the role and will be on the lookout to deliver the franchise their third league title.

Islamabad United found early success in the PSl, winning two out of the first three seasons under the late Dean Jones. However, since then, the franchise have had a slew of names as the head coach, including the likes of Johan Botha and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Across the last five editions, Islamabad United have made it to the knockout stages on four occasions, but have failed to qualify for the final even once.

Excited at the prospect of working in the PSL and shedding praise on Islamabad United's principles, Hesson said in an official statement following his appointment as head coach:

I am delighted to be a part of Islamabad United. The professional, modern, and dimagh se (mindful) approach associated with the franchise resonates strongly with me."

He continued:

"I am also impressed with United's strategy built around the principle of 4 Es - Excellence, Empowerment, Education and Environment. I look forward to working with the talented players and staff to build a successful team and deliver exciting cricket to the fans."

Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi was all praise for Mike Hesson and expressed his pleasure at having made the appointment official. He said in a statement:

"His rich history in coaching and his exceptional work with New Zealand and RCB make him the ideal choice to lead our team. Hesson's coaching philosophy aligns closely with the values and ambitions of Islamabad United, and we are confident that his expertise will take our team to new heights."

The 2024 edition of the PSL is slated to take place from February to mid-March next year, in the window after the conclusion of SA20 and ILT20, and before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mike Hesson was relieved of his duties as RCB Director after IPL 2023

Mike Hesson served as the Director of Cricket for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2019 to 2023. Under his guidance, the franchise made it to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons from 2020 to 2022.

The team narrowly missed out on playoffs qualification in the 2023 edition, leading to the management opting to replace Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar with Mo Bobat and Andy Flower respectively.

Apart from his stint with RCB, he has been involved with the Kings XI Punjab (now renamed as Punjab Kings) as well as the New Zealand national cricket team.