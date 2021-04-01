Mike Hesson picks three uncapped RCB players to watch out for in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore's [RCB] director of cricket operations Mike Hesson has named three uncapped players from the franchise who could impress in the upcoming IPL 2021.

While in conversation with the Hindustan Times, Hesson picked batsmen Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai and Mohammed Azharuddeen as the three uncapped Indian players who can help RCB go all the way in IPL 2021.

All three of the aforementioned Indian players were bought for their base price of INR 20 lakh at the IPL auction in February.

Know Your Challengers | Rajat Patidar



Rajat Patidar has been turning heads with his domestic performances for some time now. More about him on @myntra presents 12th Man TV.#PlayBold #KnowYourChallengers #VIVOIPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/a9mXT78TNC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 23, 2021

“It’s his (Rajat Patidar) first IPL. He’s 27 years old so he understands the first-class system well. He’s a top-quality batsman. He has done well domestically both in Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare. He’s a guy we’ve watched for two years,” Hesson said of Patidar.

“He’s smallish in stature but certainly generates a huge amount of power. He’s very good against both pace and pace. He’s a player who has excited us and that’s why we were really keen to get him at the auction. We’ve had our training yesterday and once again he showed those skills,” he added.

Opening up on Mohammed Azharuddeen's signing, Hesson said the wicketkeeper-batsman could be the type of 'high-impact' player who can take some pressure off the usual suspects. The former New Zealand coach also highlighted that the Kerala cricketer gives RCB another wicketkeeping option along with AB de Villiers.

“Mohammed Azharuddeen is another one. He’s enterprising, obviously came to the limelight after scoring a hundred against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali. It was televised, so everybody must have seen what he can do when he’s at his best,” said Hesson.

“He’s been around in the system for a while but this is a huge opportunity for him and he’s one of those high impact players in the tournament who can take the pressure off other players. We talk about developing a batting line-up, we have to focus on players who complement each other. So, he’s an exciting prospect, a very good keeper as well. He gives us another option apart from ABD,” he added.

Mohammed Azharuddeen (in TOI) said "The first thing I want to ask Virat Kohli is that how can I become a consistent cricketer - he is the best batsman and best captain in world. His average is above 50 in all formats". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2021

Goa's Suyash Prabhudessai is another explosive batsman in the RCB ranks. Speaking of his ability to play 360-degree shots, Hesson said:

“There have only been four players from Goa to come into the IPL and he’s the fourth. An undoubted finisher. He’s got a full range of shots, plays 360 around the ground. Once again quite small in stature but has a huge amount of power. A very good athlete. As far as fielding is concerned, we’ve improved last year but I think you’ll see an even better performance this year.”

Know Your Challengers | Suyash Prabhudessai



Only the fourth cricketer from Goa to land an IPL contract, here’s a peek into the life and career of Suyash Prabhudessai so far on @myntra presents 12th Man TV.#PlayBold #KnowYourChallengers #VIVOIPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/tcQB69BJKo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2021

Can the trio follow in Devdutt Padikkal's footsteps at RCB?

Devdutt Padikkal was a hidden gem in RCB's armour

Devdutt Padikkal, IPL 2020's emerging player of the season, finished last season as RCB's top scorer. With 473 runs in 15 matches, the opener out-scored both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Padikkal, still waiting for his maiden India call-up, was bought by RCB ahead of the 2019 IPL but didn't get a game. However, when the opportunity presented itself in 2020, the youngster grabbed it with both hands.

The trio of Patidar, Prabhudesai and Azahruddeen would do well to follow in Padikkal's footsteps at RCB.