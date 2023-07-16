Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have reportedly decided to part ways with their head coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson. The duo comprised the core of the franchise's coaching unit over the last five seasons, where they managed to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs thrice — 2020, 2021, and 2022.

RCB failed to make it into the final four during the 2023 IPL season, thus prolonging their wait for a maiden title. The Faf du Plessis-led side finished fifth in the points table, with a dramatic exit on the final day of the league stage at home against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Bangar, who has previously been involved with the Punjab Kings and the Indian cricket team at a coaching level, was initially appointed as a consultant ahead of the 2021 season. He was then made the head coach of the team in 2022.

Hesson, the former New Zealand head coach, was appointed by RCB in 2019 as the Director of Cricket Operations. He served as the Punjab franchise's head coach until his resignation in the same year.

They have worked closely with Virat Kohli during his ups and downs over the course of their respective tenures. They also played a key role in auction strategy and recruitment. However, according to a report by the Indian Express, the franchise's management is keen to bring in new faces with fresh ideas.

RCB in the hunt for new faces for their coaching unit

The report further adds that the three-time finalists are deliberating on the fate of bowling coach Adam Griffith. The management is yet to decide whether to bring an Indian coach at the helm or rope in an overseas candidate.

The likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) changed their coaching personnel ahead of the 2023 season, where Chandrakant Pandit and Mark Boucher respectively took charge as the respective head coaches. Additionally, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also finalised the appointment of Justin Langer as their new head coach in place of Andy Flower.

The former Zimbabwe player is reportedly in search of new assignments within the confines of the cash-rich league. He could be considered as a genuine candidate for the task considering his accolades as a coach.

Who will be RCB's next head coach ahead of the 2024 IPL season? Let us know what you think.