“Miracles do happen” - KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit reflects on Rinku Singh’s last-over heroics 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Chandrakant Pandit termed Rinku Singh’s incredible batting performance in the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) as a miracle. Pandit stated that getting 28 runs off five balls is considered a mathematical possibility, but Rinku made it possible.

Chasing 205 in match number 13 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9, KKR went into the last over needing 29 runs. Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball bowled by Yash Dayal. Rinku then carted the next five balls for sixes to pull off a sensational triumph for KKR.

Speaking to Cricbuzz in an interview after the dramatic finish, Kolkata coach Pandit hailed the left-handed batter and commented:

“Well, it was a miracle, no doubt. It was a miracle that Rinku Singh could bat that way. But we were never short on our collective self-belief and Rinku's self-belief.”

Admitting that KKR were in a very tough situation, Pandit asserted that anything can happen in a T20 game. He elaborated:

“No coach can say with surety that his team can win from that stage. But we know the unpredictability that a T20 game is all about. So, you do not have to give up hope, particularly when Rinku was in the middle.”

Batting first, the Gujarat Titans slammed 45 runs in their last two overs as Vijay Shankar played some impressive strokes. Pointing out that KKR needed something similar towards the end of the game, Pandit commented:

“Look, they [Gujarat Titans] scored 45 from the last 12 balls and we needed 43 in a similar situation. My thinking was if that can happen with them, anything can happen with us too. That was what we spoke in the middle.

"In all honesty 28 runs in five balls is virtually impossible, it's only a mathematical possibility. But miracles do happen and Rinku pulled off that miracle.”

Rinku, 25, ended up scoring 48* off 21 balls with the aid of one four and six sixes. Earlier, coming in as the Impact Player, Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40) also made a massive contribution.

“He has a unique way of playing shots” - Chandrakant Pandit on Rinku Singh

Asked what makes Rinku a special player, Pandit explained that he has a different way of playing his strokes and is very good at pacing his innings. The 61-year-old elaborated:

“He has a unique way of playing shots. He would appear as if he is going slow but he picks up well. He paces his innings perfectly. He has confidence in his abilities. He is an important player to the side and I am not saying this because he batted so well today or in the previous game. He plays an important role in the middle.

“He bats well against pacers as well spinners and he is a very good runner between the wickets. He ticks all boxes as a batter and staying there till the end is the role that he has been performing.”

Rinku made his IPL debut in the 2018 season. In 20 matches, he has scored 349 runs at an average of 24.93 and a strike rate of 139.04.

