"Mishy bhai DC is yours for life" - Parth Jindal posts a heartwarming note for Amit Mishra after the leg-spinner goes unsold in IPL 2022 Auction

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal penned down a beautiful message for veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra. He seemingly opened the doors for a coaching role at the franchise for the latter.

Mishra, 39, did not find any takers in the 2022 IPL mega-auctions. The veteran leg-spinner was part of the Delhi set-up until last season but the franchise opted against acquiring him back at auction.

In a heartwarming post on Twitter, Jindal expressed his gratitude towards Mishra for his stellar contributions to the franchise. He also stated that he would love to have the leggie back in the mix in a coaching capacity.

He wrote:

"To one of the @IPL greats @MishiAmit we @DelhiCapitals would like to salute everything you have done for us over all these years and would love to have you back at DC in whatever capacity you see fit as your insights would be most valuable. Mishy bhai DC is yours for life."

Mishra has been one of the champions of the cash-rich league since its inception back in 2008.

He kick-started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise (2008-10) before moving to the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2011.

Following the suspension of Deccan, the Haryana cricketer went on to represent SunRisers Hyderabad in 2013 & 2014 respectively.

Amit Mishra is the all-time leading wicket-taker among Indians in IPL

Amit Mishra, who made his Test debut back in 2008, returned to the Delhi franchise for yet another association back in 2015. It has now ended with 2022 mega-auctions.

It remains to be seen if this is indeed the end of the road for Mishra in the IPL. But if that's the case, then he can hold his head high with pride. He finishes as India's most successful bowler and the third highest wicket-taker in the history of the competition.

In 154 games spread over a span of 13 years, Mishra claimed 166 wickets at an average of 23.95 and an economy rate of 7.4. This includes four four-wicket-hauls and a five-for.

He also holds the record for most hat-tricks (3) in IPL history. The right-handed cricketer claimed three hat-tricks for three different franchises.

His first hat-trick came for Delhi in 2008 while the second and third came for Deccan Chargers (2011) and SunRisers Hyderabad (2013) respectively.

