“Misleading” – KKR releases statement after reports that LSG fans wearing Mohun Bagan jerseys were stopped from entering Eden Gardens

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) management has released a statement after reports surfaced that fans wearing Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG)’s special Mohun Bagan jerseys were denied entry to Eden Gardens on May 20.

The Kolkata-based franchise called the reports ‘misleading,’ and added that they wouldn’t ‘disrespect anyone.’ They also expressed gratitude for having one of the biggest fanbases in the country.

“There are misleading reports that are floating around that KKR management had stopped some fans from entering Eden Gardens during the KKR vs LSG IPL game on May 20," the statement read. "For the record, KKR management has nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium. We were told that some ambush marketing was attempted by some vested interests, which as per IPL league policy was promptly stopped by the IPL league Anti-Ambush Marketing team.”

“KKR is grateful for the great relationship with all its fans in Kolkata and for making every game at Eden Gardens full house," it added. "It has among the largest fan bases of any franchise and would never disrespect anyone.”

Earlier, Mohun Bagan’s general secretary Debashish Dutta had launched a veiled attack on KKR for allegedly denying fans with green and maroon jerseys entry inside the stadium. In a media release, he said:

“It was a special match for supporters of Mohun Bagan because LSG was wearing a new Green and Maroon jersey. But, the KKR management curtailed the freedom of the Mohun Bagan supporters by not allowing them to enter the stadium.”

He added:

“Mohun Bagan Athletic Club strongly condemns this decision of KKR management for disrespecting the National Club of India and hurting the sentiment of our supporters."

LSG beat KKR by one run to enter IPL 2023 playoffs

The Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by one run to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat, scoring 58 off just 30 balls. Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur meanwhile shone with the ball, with a couple of wickets apiece. The latter defended 20 runs by the narrowest of margins, as LSG escaped despite Rinku Singh’s (67* off 33 balls) carnage.

With the win, LSG gave a fitting tribute to the 132-year-old legacy of their sister ISL franchise Mohun Bagan, one of the biggest football clubs in India.

LSG will next play five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 22.

