Miss India World Nandini Gupta names an IPL 2025 captain as her cricket crush  

Miss India World Nandini Gupta recently expressed her admiration towards Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill amid the ongoing IPL 2025. On being asked to give a hashtag for the talented batter, she called him her 'cricket crush'.

Gupta's comment came during an interview with Filmygyaan. Here's what she said after being asked by the interviewer to give a hashtag for Gill (from 16:28):

"Cricket crush"

She also picked Gill as the Indian player she was supporting this season. Praising the GT skipper's game, she said (from 14:04):

"[Q: One player you are supporting from Indian cricket team] Shubman Gill. He is young, he knows his game and he is really efficient and effective when he is on the pitch."

Gill has shown wonderful form in the ongoing IPL 2025. He is currently the fourth-highest run-getter of the edition, chalking up 465 runs across 10 outings at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 162.02.

The 25-year-old has also done a commendable job as captain. Under his leadership, GT have claimed seven wins in 10 games and are placed second in the points table.

"In my girl friends' heart, you are a nation's crush" - Nandini Gupta on SRH opener Abhishek Sharma

While Nandini Gupta picked Shubman Gill as her 'cricket crush', she revealed that many of her friends have a crush on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma.

She also called Abhishek the nation's crush during the same interview. Nandini Gupta, who will represent India in the Miss World 2025, said (from 14:48):

"Shubman Gill is my favorite. I am not debating on that. But many of my girl friends, they are crushing right now on Abhishek. So, one thing is for sure that somedays we play well, somedays we don't, but in my girl friends' heart, you are a nation's crush. So, crush everyone when you enter that pitch."

Abhishek is the leading run-getter of SRH in IPL 2025. The southpaw has amassed 314 runs in 10 innings. He averages 31.40 and has a fantastic strike rate of 180.45.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More