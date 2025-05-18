Mitchell Owen falls for a duck on debut as Kwena Maphaka strikes in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) debutant Mitchell Owen failed to deliver with the bat in their IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. The right-handed batter departed for a two-ball duck.

The dismissal came in the third over of PBKS’ innings. Kwena Maphaka bowled a length ball outside off, and Owen tried to play across the line. He swung hard at it and got a top edge that went high up in the sky, and skipper Sanju Samson completed the formality.

Watch the video below:

Notably, Mitchell Owen was picked as a replacement for injured Glenn Maxwell. The 23-year-old smashed a couple of centuries for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season. The Punjab-based franchise had bought him for INR 3 crore.

On the other hand, Kwena Maphaka replaced Jofra Archer, who was ruled out due to a thumb injury. The Royals had bought the Proteas pacer for INR 1.5 crore at the mega auction last year.

RR are dominating PBKS in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical bowling display from Kwena Maphaka and Tushar Deshpande has helped RR dominate PBKS in the IPL 2025 game. Deshpande, in particular, struck twice as he removed openers Priyansh Arya (9 off 7) and Prabhsimran Singh (21 off 10).

At the time of writing, Punjab were 62-3 after 6.4 overs, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera at the crease.

With seven wins in 11 matches, Punjab are third in the IPL 2025 points table. They have 15 points, including a rain-affected game (abandoned) against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). A win would help Shreyas Iyer and company strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two.

On the contrary, Rajasthan have been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race. They have just three wins in 12 games and are second-last in the points table. Skipper Sanju Samson, who has returned to the side after recovering from an abdominal injury, would be keen to help the Royals finish the tournament on a high.

Follow the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

