Mitchell Starc produces a sensational inswinging yorker to trap Nitish Rana lbw for 51 in DC vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc produced a sensational delivery to dismiss Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Nitish Rana in the IPL 2025 match between the two teams on Wednesday, April 16. It was a trademark ball from Starc to bag the wicket.
On the fourth ball of the 18th over, Mitchell Starc delivered a beautiful inswinging yorker that tailed in late and trapped Nitish Rana plumb in front. Rana had shuffled across but missed the ball that came back into the left-hander. There was a hint of late reverse swing that helped Starc bag the crucial wicket.
RR were chasing 189 runs with Rana playing a key hand in the chase. He was well set and looking in good rhythm but was sent back at an important moment in the game. He was earlier dropped by Tristan Stubbs but Starc made up for the error with his sensational yorker eventually.
Nitish Rana's half-century and Mitchell Starc's death brilliance leads to super over in DC vs RR IPL 2025 clash
Nitish Rana played an important knock, scoring a crucial half-century in the run chase. He scored 51 runs off just 28 balls, including six fours and two sixes at a strike-rae of 182.14. It was his second half-century of the season.
While it looked that Rana would take Rajasthan over the line, Mitchell Starc turned the game with a sensational yorker to send him back. It went down to the final over with Rajasthan needing nine runs off six deliveries.
Starc bowled the final over and bringing all his experience into play, defended the runs to take the game into a super over. He gave away only eight runs as Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer failed to close the chase. Starc delivered brilliant yorkers consistently under pressure, reflecting the importance of experience at the death.
His two crucial overs at the backend helped DC make a comeback into the game with the scores eventually tied and the match going into the first super over of IPL 2025. He gave away only 16 runs off his last two overs with the big wicket as well.
