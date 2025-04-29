Mitchell Starc takes an excellent composed catch on the boundary ropes to dismiss Rinku Singh for 36 in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc made the most of his tall frame to claim a composed catch at long-on, inches from the boundary rope, to send back Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Rinku Singh in the 18th over. The left-handed batter chipped in with a cameo of 36 runs off 25 deliveries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29.

KKR had lost a bit of momentum in their innings after the powerplay, which they were hoping to compensate for with an explosive finish. Scoring only 15 runs in the two overs after the 15th over, the pair of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell were up against wrist spinner Vipraj Nigam.

After a couple of tight deliveries, Rinku Singh countered a ball delivered just outside the off-stump by playing it across the line with a trademark slog sweep. He attempted to clear the long-on boundary in a bid to record his second six of the innings. Despite a decent connection, he could not find the desired elevation, bringing Mitchell Starc into play in the deep.

The Australian bowler had to jump a touch to pouch the ball at a comfortable height. His tall frame certainly helped, as any other fielder would have had to leap full-length, and even then it might have been touch and go. But, Starc was watchful in terms of being inside the boundary line, taking the catch chest on, and avoiding a spillage.

Have a look at the catch right here.

Starc has not had the best of the day with the ball, though. Asked to bowl three overs on the trot in the powerplay, he went for 35 runs while accounting for Rahmanullah Gurbaz's wicket.

Dushmantha Chameera has followed up Starc's heroics in the deep with a stunning diving catch to dismiss Anukul Roy in Starc's final over.

Mitchell Starc took a similar composed catch in the deep to dismiss Virat Kohli in DC vs RCB in IPL 2025

The veteran bowler showcased his fielding ability during DC's recent loss to RCB, when he took a brilliant catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in the dying stages of the run chase. The ace batter had attempted to clear the offside boundary against Dushmantha Chameera's slower delivery.

Kohli got the elevation, but could not nail down the distance. Starc ran in towards his left from long-off, and covered considerable distance to get into a decent position and complete the catch.

