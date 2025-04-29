Mitchell Starc takes revenge as Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets caught behind after smashing two 4s and 6 in same over of DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) ace pacer Mitchell Starc provided the first breakthrough for his team in their IPL 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29. The left-arm pacer exacted revenge by dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught behind after being punished for a couple of fours and a six in the same over. The Afghanistan batter departed for 26 runs off 12 balls as the Knight Riders lost their first wicket for 48 runs.

The dismissal came in the third over of KKR’s innings. Starc bowled a yorker outside off and Gurbaz tried to guide it fine from the wicketkeeper but ended up with a faint edge as the ball carried to Abishek Porel, who dived to complete a regulation catch. The Bengal wicketkeeper took an impressive low catch with enough gloves underneath the ball as the TV umpire took a closer look before declaring it out.

Watch the video below:

With the scalp, Mitchell Starc returned to the wickets tally after going wicketless in his last outing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane steady KKR after losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the IPL 2025 match against DC

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine steadied their team's innings after losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi. At the time of writing, KKR were 79/1 after six overs, with Rahane and Narine at the crease.

Three-time champions Knight Riders have three wins in nine games, including a no-result, since their last game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned due to rain. With seven points in nine matches, they must win all their remaining fixtures to qualify for the 2025 playoffs.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel-led DC are better placed at fourth with six victories in nine games. A victory would help them displace the Mumbai Indians (MI) and rise to the second spot in the points table.

