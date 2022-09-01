Moeen Ali chooses Sharjah Warriors ahead of Johannesburg Super Kings after initially signing with both franchises 

England all-rounder Moeen Ali will represent the Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural season of the International League T20. He was also roped by the SA20 franchise Johannesburg Super Kings, rising to confusion among the organizers given that both tournaments are scheduled to take place simultaneously.

After an intense back-and-forth tussle, Ali announced on August 31 that he would represent the UAE-based Sharjah Warriors.

According to a report from ESPN Cricinfo, the all-rounder's contract with both leagues included a clause where he would be able to choose the tournament he wants to participate in.

Confirming his participation in the inaugural edition of the ILT20, Ali said in a video released by the Sharjah Warriors:

"I just want to let you all know that I will be playing for the Sharjah Warriors in the upcoming first edition of the ILT20 in the UAE. It should be a great tournament, I am looking forward to see you all there in the United Arab Emirates."

The ILT20 had the upper hand in the situation as Moeen Ali had signed directly with the Warriors. However, he had only signed with Cricket South Africa rather than a direct team when it came to SA20.

Moreover, the Faf du Plessis-led side are a sister franchise of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a franchise that he already represents in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"There needs to be a way that both of us can co-exist" - Graeme Smith on the Moeen Ali situation

SA20 has allowed franchises to sign up to five players wherein one local player and one local uncapped player have to be included.

All of the six franchises have made their picks and formed their core ahead of the first-ever auction that is scheduled to take place on September 19.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Updates on the South Africa T20 league:



- It will be known as SA20

- Auction on September 19th

- Tournament starts on January 17th

- Each franchise will have 17 players with 10 local players & 7 overseas. Updates on the South Africa T20 league:- It will be known as SA20- Auction on September 19th- Tournament starts on January 17th- Each franchise will have 17 players with 10 local players & 7 overseas.

Speaking about the situation surrounding Moeen Ali, CA20's head Graeme Smith told ESPN Cricinfo:

"We have aligned on a strategy in terms of allowing the player to feel comfortable in terms of what he does and where he decides to play. I am dealing with the UAE league in that. I was in the UAE last week and met with them and that will play itself out over the next few days. We have agreed a way of handling it. There needs to be a way that both of us can co-exist."

The former Proteas skipper added:

"There is a relationship that's opened up there in terms of finding a way forward. I am looking forward to further engagements with the UAE league on that."

Did Moeen Ali make the right choice in choosing the ILT20 over the CA20? Let us know what you think.

