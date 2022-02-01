"The crowd started waving and cheering Siraj! Siraj!" - Mohammad Siraj recounts hilarious incident revolving his old Corolla car 

Team India bowler Mohammad Siraj recalled how he purchased an iPhone 7+ and a second hand car after being selected to play for India. The 27-year-old came to prominence following a stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad and is now an integral member in the Indian pace unit.

He was roped in by SRH for a sum of ₹2.6 crores in the 2017 IPL Auction and earned his maiden India cap later that year. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the bid for the pacer at the 2018 Auctions. After three impressive years with the franchise, he has been retained alongside Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



10 episodes, plenty of interesting and never heard before stories about the tournament that made them the superstars they are!

(1/n)



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TheRCBPodcast The RCB Podcast powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank: Trailer10 episodes, plenty of interesting and never heard before stories about the tournament that made them the superstars they are!(1/n) The RCB Podcast powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank: Trailer 10 episodes, plenty of interesting and never heard before stories about the tournament that made them the superstars they are!(1/n)#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TheRCBPodcast https://t.co/MWPQG3IEwH

Siraj recounted how he bought a second-hand Toyota Corolla, despite not knowing how to drive it. He narrated how he drew a crowd upon himself in public after being forced to open the windows of the car. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, He said:

"First thing, I bought an iPhone 7+. Then bought a second-hand car, Corolla. Car is important. IPL players need to have a car. For how long can I push around a Platina? So, I got the Corolla, but I don't even know to drive it. Then I asked my uncle's son to drive me because he knew driving."

He continued:

"Once we went to a function, the Corolla didn't have an AC, think about it. So, we had to keep the glass open and the crowd started waving and cheering Siraj! Siraj! Could not even raise the glass because it was so hot. Then next year, I bought a Mercedes."

The pacer suffered a hamstring injury in the second Test against South Africa, which ended his tour. He was replaced by Umesh Yadav in the third Test and did not feature in the ODIs either.

His wait for a second ODI appearance continues after making his debut in 2019. He has been selected in the ODI as well as the T20 squad for the home series against West Indies.

Siraj was retained by RCB for a sum of ₹7 crore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore bestowed their faith on the pacer, retaining him for a sum of ₹7 crore ahead of the mega auction. The franchise opted to go with the aggressive bowler as their third choice retention, ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Devdutt Padikkal.

Also Read Article Continues below

The three-time IPL finalists plan to build their pace attack around the 27-year-old, who has vastly improved with the white-ball as of late.

Edited by Diptanil Roy