Mohammed Shami runs away from champagne celebrations after India’s 2025 Champions Trophy win; video goes viral [Watch]

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami won his first ICC trophy with Team India on March 9 in Dubai. Shami was a part of the Indian squad that defeated New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy Final.

As has been the tradition in ICC events, the entire team celebrated with the trophy on a podium. The players also got a bottle of champagne to celebrate. However, as soon as the bottle was opened, fast bowler Mohammed Shami quickly moved away from the celebrations.

While fans did not notice it initially, a video of the same has surfaced on Instagram. An Instagram user shared the clip from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has received more than 100,000 likes already.

You can watch the video here:

Mohammed Shami then returned to the podium once the champagne celebration was over. The fast bowler celebrated with the rest of the team. After the trophy celebration on the podium was done, Shami celebrated the win with his family. A picture of him posing with his mother and Virat Kohli also went viral on Instagram.

Mohammed Shami will make his debut for SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL

Having proven his fitness and won his first ICC trophy, Shami will start a new journey in his IPL career now. The right-arm pacer will don the orange jersey of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the first time in his IPL career.

Shami was a part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) during the previous cycle of the IPL. He won the IPL trophy with GT in 2022 and finished as the Purple Cap winner in 2023. He missed the 2024 season due to an injury, and soon after, the Titans released him from their squad.

SRH snapped up Shami at the mega auction for ₹10 crore last year. It will be exciting to see how the fast bowler performs under Pat Cummins' captaincy.

