Mohammed Shami set to undergo ankle surgery in UK soon; will miss entire IPL 2024 - Reports 

Team India and Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss out on the entire 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left ankle in the United Kingdom (UK).

Shami had been struggling with the injury since his iconic 2023 ODI World Cup campaign on home soil. Following the culmination of the tournament, he visited specialists in Mumbai and London to find a solution to the issue.

Due to the predicament surrounding his ankle, his inclusion in the tour of South Africa was only subject to his fitness. After he failed to recover in time, he did not partake in the two-match Test series and was also not named in the ongoing five-match series against England on home soil.

According to a report by PTI, Mohammed Shami was given special injections as part of the treatment. But with that particular route of treatment not yielding the desired results, surgery has been advised as a last resort.

"Shami was in London in last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon," a senior BCCI source said on the condition of anonymity.

"But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for UK for surgery. IPL seems out of question," the source added.

Shami's absence in IPL 2024 almost definitely rules him out of contention for Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. The injury comes across as a huge blow for the Gujarat Titans (GT) as well, who begin a new era under Shubman Gill.

"Just two months of rest and injections wouldn't have worked well" - BCCI Offical slams NCA's call regarding Mohammed Shami

Given that there was not much improvement in Mohammed Shami's ankle since the World Cup despite consultations with specialists, an argument could be made as to why the physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recommended surgery immediately. A significant delay in proceedings could mean that Shami will only be available for the national team by the end of the year.

"Shami should have gone directly for surgery and that should have been NCA's call. Just two months of rest and injections wouldn't have worked well and that's what has happened. He is an asset and the Indian team would need him in Australia," the source said.

Team India will hope that Mohammed Shami will be available for the all-important tour of Australia towards the end of the year. His participation for the home season following the T20 World Cup might not prove to be necessary while the team management will not look to risk it as well.

