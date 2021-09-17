“It was certainly a dream to play in the T20 World Cup” - Mohammed Siraj

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has admitted that it was his dream to play in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He, however, asserted that his main goal remains to win as many matches for India as he can.

Siraj was not part of the 15-member squad announced for the T20 World Cup. India preferred to go in with the experienced pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Admitting that he was disappointed at not finding a place in the T20 World Cup squad, Siraj told Sportstar that he is focused on achieving his other goals. The Indian fast bowler said:

“Well, selection is not in our hands. It was certainly a dream to play in the T20 World Cup. But, again, that is not the end of it all. I have many more goals - the biggest being to play a lead role in helping the team to win matches.”

Sharing a philosophical view on missing out on the T20 World Cup, Siraj added:

“I will take things as they come for I believe in destiny and be content in whatever opportunities I get even as the pursuit for excellence at the highest level continues.”

Mohammed Siraj @mdsirajofficial

What a win, total team effort ❤️

#miyamagic MAGIC is believing in yourself. If you can make that happen, you can make anything happen ✌🏻What a win, total team effort ❤️ MAGIC is believing in yourself. If you can make that happen, you can make anything happen ✌🏻

What a win, total team effort ❤️

#miyamagic https://t.co/7DchV7PVPs

The 27-year-old has made an impressive start to his Test career. He has claimed 30 wickets in nine matches and played a stellar role in India’s win at Lord’s with eight scalps.

Want to guide Hyderabad to a major title triumph: Mohammed Siraj

During the interview, Siraj confirmed that he would be available for Hyderabad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Siraj said of his ambitions for Hyderabad:

“It is one of my dreams to play a lead role in guiding the team to a major title triumph in domestic cricket. It was disappointing that we are not in the Elite Group of Ranji Trophy too. So, I want to give more than 100 percent and help my team script a few big wins.”

He also termed Hanuma Vihari’s return to Hyderabad "very good news."

Also Read

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



“The replacement players have great skillsets, especially in these conditions. Excited to see them with the whole group & to resume a very good season that we started last time around,” says captain Kohli.



#PlayBold #IPL2021 Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli & Mohammed Siraj join RCB“The replacement players have great skillsets, especially in these conditions. Excited to see them with the whole group & to resume a very good season that we started last time around,” says captain Kohli. Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli & Mohammed Siraj join RCB



“The replacement players have great skillsets, especially in these conditions. Excited to see them with the whole group & to resume a very good season that we started last time around,” says captain Kohli.



#PlayBold #IPL2021 https://t.co/VvqKN3qhLo

Siraj will next be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second half of IPL 2021. The pacer picked up six wickets in seven games in the India leg of the event.

Edited by Samya Majumdar