Mohammed Siraj applauds and embraces Philip Salt for his match-winning knock in DC vs RCB IPL 2023 clash after an on-field spat

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj congratulated and embraced Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Philip Salt for his match-winning knock on Saturday night.

The duo were involved in an on-field verbal altercation during the chase, which raised tensions between them. The incident happened during the 5th over after Salt hit two sixes and a four of three consecutive Siraj deliveries.

Philip Salt (87 off 45 balls) continued in the same vein of form and played a blazing knock to set up a platform for an easy victory for DC. He got out in the 16th over with his side on the brink of a victory. Rilee Rossouw (35*) finished the match in the next over with a massive six.

Siraj had a forgettable outing as he conceded 28 runs from his 2 overs in the match. After the conclusion of the match, Siraj and Salt left behind their on-field confrontation aside and embraced each other. DC gave a glimpse of it by sharing a picture on their Twitter handle and captioning it:

Moment of the day!

We spoke before the game about being positive and taking them on: Philip Salt

Speaking at the post-match presentation, DC batter Philip Salt shed light on their thought process going into the match against RCB. He opened up that they wanted to be positive from the outset in the chase as Bangalore pacers have been successful in the powerplay in IPL 2023. Salt said:

"We spoke before the game about being positive and taking them on. We saw how good they were in Bangalore and their tail was up so we wanted to counter them today. I've tried to adopt that style throughout the early days of my career. Something which is a real strength of mine is when I get going I don't take the foot off the pedal too often.

He added:

"We knew that with the wicket quite slow and low, we spoke before the game about playing them off the back foot. We knew realistically that it would slow down a little. (On the target) I thought it was par. I'll be honest, I thought we had to bat really well to get there and the boys came out swinging really well. He (Mitchell Marsh) came in and hit the second ball for six or something like that - it puts the bowlers on the back foot and always helps."

DC will next face CSK on May 10 in Chennai.

