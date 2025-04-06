Mohammed Siraj dismisses Travis Head cheaply as Sai Sudharsan takes a sharp low catch in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj continued his stunning form to help Gujarat Titans (GT) strike early in the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 6. The speedster got rid of swashbuckling opener Travis Head for just eight runs off five as the SunRisers lost their first wicket for nine.

The dismissal came off the last delivery of the opening over of SRH’s innings. Siraj bowled a length ball around the middle and leg stumps. The left-hander flicked it towards mid-wicket, and Sai Sudharsan took a sharp low catch without moving an inch. Siraj looked pumped up with the dismissal but didn’t bring out the Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired 'SIUUU' celebration.

As per cricmetric.com, this was the eighth time Siraj dismissed Head in competitive cricket, but the first time in IPL.

Watch the video below:

Siraj, who was bought for INR 12.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been sensational with the ball, returning with figures of 2/34 and 3/19 against Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), respectively. Overall, he has 98 wickets in 97 IPL games, barring the ongoing game.

On the other hand, Travis Head failed in his third consecutive innings, returning with scores of 22 and four against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his last two outings.

Pat Cummins-led SRH under fire after hat-trick of losses in IPL 2025

Pat Cummins’ SRH are under fire after suffering a hat-trick of losses in IPL 2025 in their first four games. They have lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite winning their opening game of the season by 44 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Orange Army will be keen to turn their fortunes around against GT and return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and company will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025 after back-to-back wins against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

At the time of writing, SRH were 38/2 after 4.5 overs, with Nitish Reddy and Ishan Kishan at the crease. Mohammed Siraj has bagged two wickets so far, including the wickets of openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Follow the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

