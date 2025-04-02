Mohammed Siraj knocks over Phil Salt with a terrific delivery as star batter runs out of luck in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj knocked over Phil Salt to provide the side a prized scalp in the IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 2. Siraj got rid of Salt after the England batter survived a dropped catch and a run out in his first and third overs, respectively.

Ad

The swashbuckling batter departed for 14 runs off 13 balls, comprising one out-of-the-ground six and a boundary. With his wicket, Siraj reduced RCB to 3/35 in the fifth over.

The dismissal came off the fourth delivery of the fifth over of RCB’s innings. As per Cricbuzz, Siraj bowled a fuller length ball at 144 kmph and Salt went for a charge for back-to-back boundaries. The right-hander missed it altogether and the ball crashed into the middle and the off stump.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Mohammed Siraj had previously returned with figures of 2/34 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He will be relishing the chance to play in Bengaluru, having played at the venue from 2018 to 2024 during his stint with RCB. The Hyderabad-born pacer needs four wickets in the contest to complete 100 wickets in the T20 league.

Mohammed Siraj strikes twice to leave RCB reeling against GT in IPL 2025

A clinical bowling display, led by Mohammed Siraj, helped GT dominate RCB in the IPL 2025 encounter. Apart from Salt, Siraj also cleaned up Devdutt Padikkal for a single-digit score. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma and Arshad Khan got rid of skipper Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli, respectively.

Ad

At the time of writing, RCB are 49/4 after eight overs, with Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma at the crease.

The Bengaluru-based franchise are playing their first home game of IPL 2025. They began their campaign on a high note with back-to-back wins over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They are currently dominating the IP 2025 points table with a promising net run rate.

Like RCB, GT defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs in their last outing. The Shubman Gill-led side, however, lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 11 runs in their season opener.

Follow the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback