Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan celebrate prematurely only to be stunned by DRS in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans stars Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj had started celebrating Venkatesh Iyer's wicket only to be stunned by the ball-tracking in their IPL 2025 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. A video of the same has surfaced on X as their expression changed instantly after ball-tracking saved Venkatesh marginally.

While chasing a 199-run target in the second innings, KKR lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Mohammed Siraj in the first over and Sunil Narine to Rashid Khan in the third over.

Rashid Khan returned to bowl the eighth over. Venkatesh, who had only scored three runs off his first five deliveries, missed a flatter length ball while trying to work it on the on-side. The Titans reviewed the umpire's not-out decision. After ultra-edge confirmed that it had missed Venkatesh's bat, Siraj and Rashid started celebrating. However, ball-tracking showed it was pitching in line, but it was only clipping the stumps, resulting in umpire's call, which saved the KKR batter.

Venkatesh, one of the most expensive retained players in the auction, did not last long anyway as left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore ended his scratchy innings of 14 off 19 balls. The 30-year-old has had a below-par tournament, managing only one half-century in six innings.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj among the wickets as Gujarat Titans consolidate their top spot

Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket. (Credits: IPL X)

Nevertheless, both frontline bowlers ended up in the wickets column as the Titans secured a 39-run win against the defending champions at the Eden Gardens.

Siraj landed the first blow on the Knight Riders in the opening over, trapping Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw for a single. The right-arm speedster eventually finished with figures of 4-0-32-1.

Rashid, meanwhile, picked up tidy figures of 4-0-25-2, with Prasidh Krishna also recording identical figures. The Afghanistan leggie came good after struggling since the start of the season, dismissing Sunil Narine (17) and Andre Russell (21).

Put into bat first, Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan headlined a strong batting performance with a 114-run opening stand. Jos Buttler chipped in with a 23-ball 41* to propel the Titans to 198/3 and followed it up by restricting Kolkata to 159/8.

Gill also earned the Player of the Match award for his 90 off 55 balls.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles.



