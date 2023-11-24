"Money can do anything in this world" - Fans react to Hardik Pandya's potential return to Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya could reportedly be back to the Mumbai Indians (MI), his former IPL franchise. Reports from News18 have swirled around a potential trade for the 30-year-old in a direct swap for Rohit Sharma or Jofra Archer.

The report also added that Rohit will continue to lead MI in 2024, with Hardk taking over the leadership role in 2025 should Archer be traded to GT. With the IPL transfer window set to close on November 26, both franchises face a crucial decision in what could be the biggest trade in IPL history.

Hardik started his IPL career with MI and helped the franchise win four titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. However, trading Rohit may be far-fetched for the franchise, considering he led them in all five title runs between 2013 and 2020.

MI released Hardik before the Mega auction for IPL 2022. GT subsequently roped the all-rounder for ₹ 15 crore, appointing him the skipper.

He captained the side admirably, leading them to the title in their maiden season in 2022 and the final this year. Meanwhile, MI has missed the balance Hardik lends, missing the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 before being eliminated in Qualifier 2 in 2023.

While the developments are not confirmed yet, they have garnered plenty of reactions, with several fans on Twitter accusing Hardik Pandya of greed and others mixed in their response to the news.



Hardik Pandya played only four games in the recent 2023 World Cup

Hardik suffered an ankle injury during the Bangladesh clash.

Hardik Pandya played in only four of India's 11 games in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup due to an ankle injury.

The ace all-rounder injured his left ankle trying to stop the ball on his followthrough during his opening over against Bangladesh. He immediately left the field and was taken for scans before being sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further treatment with a specialist from England.

While initial reports suggested that the 30-year-old could return for the knockouts, Indian fans' worst fears came to fruition when Hardik became ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. Although he did not get much of an opportunity with the bat, Hardik picked up five wickets in his three completed games.

The side did not appear to miss him for most of their campaign until his absence proved costly at the most inopportune time in the final against Australia. India's inability to break the 192-run fourth-wicket partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne highlighted Hardik's value.

The latest update on his injury states that the star all-rounder will be out of action until at least January next year and will likely return only for the 2024 IPL.