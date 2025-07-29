More than 250 IPL jerseys worth ₹6.5 lakh stolen from BCCI office at Wankhede Stadium: Reports

A full carton of 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) jerseys was reportedly looted from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. A BCCI official filed a complaint for the theft at the Marine Drive police station on July 17.
According to a Times of India report, a security guard, Farooque Aslam Khan, has been arrested for allegedly stealing the jersey. The total worth of the jerseys is said to be ₹6.5 lakh, with each jersey costing around ₹2,500.
A source told the newspaper that the carton, with 261 jerseys, was stolen from a storeroom at the office on June 13. The report suggests that the guard sold the jerseys to a Haryana-based dealer.
The security guard was seen carrying a cardboard box in CCTV footage checked by the officials after an audit showed missing stock of jerseys.
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were crowned as the champions of IPL 2025. They beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
With the triumph, Bengaluru ended a 17-year title drought in the tournament. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match in the summit clash for his stunning figures of 4-0-17-2.
The security guard stole IPL 2025 jerseys for online gambling: Reports
According to the aforementioned report, a source revealed that the security guard hasn't confirmed the amount he received from the Haryana-based dealer for the IPL 2025 jerseys. The police disclosed that the guard used the money to fund his online gambling addiction.
Commenting on the incident, a source told TOI:
"The guard claims he haggled a bit with the online dealer, but hasn't yet specified how much he got for the deal.
A police source suggested that the online dealer was not aware that the IPL jerseys he was buying were stolen. The source said:
"The online dealer says he was not aware that the jerseys had been stolen. The guard told the man in Haryana that the jerseys were part of a stock clearance sale due to renovation work that was going on at the office."
The source suggested that the guard lost all the money in online gambling, and the police were checking his bank accounts to confirm the same.
