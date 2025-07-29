  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • More than 250 IPL jerseys worth ₹6.5 lakh stolen from BCCI office at Wankhede Stadium: Reports

More than 250 IPL jerseys worth ₹6.5 lakh stolen from BCCI office at Wankhede Stadium: Reports

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jul 29, 2025 17:46 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
RCB beat PBKS by six runs in IPL 2025 final. (Pic: Getty Images).

A full carton of 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) jerseys was reportedly looted from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. A BCCI official filed a complaint for the theft at the Marine Drive police station on July 17.

Ad

According to a Times of India report, a security guard, Farooque Aslam Khan, has been arrested for allegedly stealing the jersey. The total worth of the jerseys is said to be ₹6.5 lakh, with each jersey costing around ₹2,500.

A source told the newspaper that the carton, with 261 jerseys, was stolen from a storeroom at the office on June 13. The report suggests that the guard sold the jerseys to a Haryana-based dealer.

The security guard was seen carrying a cardboard box in CCTV footage checked by the officials after an audit showed missing stock of jerseys.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were crowned as the champions of IPL 2025. They beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With the triumph, Bengaluru ended a 17-year title drought in the tournament. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match in the summit clash for his stunning figures of 4-0-17-2.

The security guard stole IPL 2025 jerseys for online gambling: Reports

According to the aforementioned report, a source revealed that the security guard hasn't confirmed the amount he received from the Haryana-based dealer for the IPL 2025 jerseys. The police disclosed that the guard used the money to fund his online gambling addiction.

Ad

Commenting on the incident, a source told TOI:

"The guard claims he haggled a bit with the online dealer, but hasn't yet specified how much he got for the deal.

A police source suggested that the online dealer was not aware that the IPL jerseys he was buying were stolen. The source said:

"The online dealer says he was not aware that the jerseys had been stolen. The guard told the man in Haryana that the jerseys were part of a stock clearance sale due to renovation work that was going on at the office."

The source suggested that the guard lost all the money in online gambling, and the police were checking his bank accounts to confirm the same.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications