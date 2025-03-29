"Most besharm team of this decade"- Top 10 funny memes as GT score 196/8 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs MI in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing each other in match nine of IPL 2025 on Saturday (March 29) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first, given the dew might ease batting conditions in the second innings.

Shubman Gill (38) and Sai Sudharsan (63) provided a solid start to the Titans with a 78-run opening partnership before Hardik Pandya dismissed the GT skipper in the ninth over to give MI their first breakthrough. Sudharsan notched up his second consecutive half-century this season in the company of Jos Buttler (39), building a partnership of 51 runs for the second wicket.

After the duo's departure, GT lost their way in the last phase of the innings and could only reach 196/8 after initially looking good for a 220+ total. Hardik Pandya starred for MI in the bowling department, picking up two wickets while conceding only 29 runs in his four-over spell. Four other bowlers scalped a wicket each for the Mumbai side.

The high-scoring first innings of Saturday's IPL 2025 match between GT and MI entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"MI most besharm team of this decade"

"We were targeting at around 200 runs, half the job is done"- MI pacer Trent Boult after 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs GT

During the mid-innings break, Mumbai pacer Trent Boult reflected on his team's bowling performance in the first innings and said:

"Not too much swing around, but I thought the boys stuck at it very nicely. We were targeting at around 200 runs, half the job is done. Big ground, different soil, without giving too many secrets away the wicket was a bit slower, nicely stuck out by the boys."

"The powerplay is a different game in itself, and spin comes into it. We'll see what happens in the second half. Yes, there is (Dew being a factor). Hopefully it works out for us."

At the time of the writing, MI reached 44/2 in five overs in the chase of 197.

