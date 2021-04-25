What's the most runs scored in one over in IPL history?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered the IPL record books on Sunday as they scored 37 runs in the final over of the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In a seven-ball over bowled by Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja was on strike throughout. He started the over by smashing a couple of sixes followed by a beamer that was also hit for a six. Ravindra Jadeja continued the carnage as he smoked the free-hit for a six as well.

The southpaw creamed the fourth ball of the over to the man at cover. It went like a bullet as Mohammad Siraj failed to cling on to it, and the all-rounder picked up another two runs. The last two balls went for a six and a four, which helped CSK equal the record of a 37-run over.

In an earlier instance, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had scored 37 runs in an over. Against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) in 2011, Chris Gayle scored 36 runs and was aided by a no-ball.

CSK's Suresh Raina is second on the list. In IPL 2014, he scored 32 runs off seven balls in an over against the Kings XI Punjab (now, Punjab Kings) in a game where he raced his way to 87 off only 25 balls.

RCB finds another spot on the list, and it is Chris Gayle again who went all guns blazing in this instance. In IPL 2012, the Jamaican smashed five consecutive sixes against Pune Warriors India (PWI) after Saurabh Tiwary took a single off the first ball, making it 31 runs in the over.

On quite a few occasions, 30 runs have been scored in a single over in the IPL.

Teams with most runs in a single over in the IPL:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 37 runs vs RCB - 25 April 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 37 runs vs KTK - 08 May 2011

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 32 runs vs PBKS - 30 May 2014

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 31 runs vs PWI - 17 April 2011