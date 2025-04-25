"Most underrated bowler in IPL history" - Fans react to Harshal Patel's stunning 4-wicket haul in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel shone with the ball in the team's IPL 2025 clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, April 25. Harshal bagged a stunning four-wicket haul after SRH chose to field first.

The right-arm pacer did a wonderful job, troubling the CSK batters with his variations. He claimed the wickets of Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni and Noor Ahmad, finishing with fantastic figures of 4-0-28-4.

Harshal was the pick of the SRH bowlers. His bowling exploits helped his team bundle out CSK for 154. The 34-year-old earned massive praise on social media for his bowling exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Trending

"Harshal is probably the most underrated bowler in IPL history," one fan wrote.

"Harshal's wicket taking consistency is too good. only bowler in this team who's giving it his all," wrote a fan.

"Harshal Patel has been SRH's best bowler this & by a fair distance... His economy has been better too when compared to other seasons," posted a fan.

"Harshal Patel delivers again — 4/28 vs CSK! Slower balls, sharp plans, big impact. He’s called Purple Patel for a reason," remarked another.

"Harshal Patel Appreciation Post . Bro is performing excellent but not getting appreciation. 4-28 in 4 overs," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Harshal became the first Indian pacer to take five four-wicket hauls in the IPL. He has now climbed to the third spot in the Purple Cap list, bagging 13 wickets from eight outings at an economy rate of 9.03.

Harshal Patel dismissed MS Dhoni for the fourth time in IPL

Harshal has a fantastic record against CSK captain Dhoni in the IPL. He won the contest against the veteran batter on this occasion as well. The 43-year-old scored just six runs off 10 balls before perishing in the 17th over.

He lost his wicket while playing the cut shot, getting caught by Abhishek Sharma at backward point. Harshal has now dismissed the star keeper-batter four times in the league.

Dhoni has scored just 25 runs across 35 balls at a dismal strike rate of 71.42 against Harshal's bowling in the competition's history.

