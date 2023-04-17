"Most underrated finisher" - Fans erupt as Shimron Hetmyer scores 56* off 26 balls as RR beat GT in IPL 2023

Shimron Hetmyer shone for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their three-wicket victory against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023. The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

Chasing 178, the left-hander remained unbeaten on 56 off 26 balls to take RR home with four balls to spare. His innings comprised five sixes and two boundaries. Hetmyer also shared crucial fifty partnerships with skipper Sanju Samson (60 off 32) and Dhruv Jurel (18 off 10) to recover RR from 55/4 and lead RR's fightback.

The 26-year-old has been consistent with the bat in IPL 2023. He has scored 183 runs in five games at a strike rate of 184.84. For the uninitiated, he has only been dismissed once (versus Punjab Kings) in five outings this season. RR retained Hetmyer for INR 8.5 crore after he scored 314 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 153.92 during the IPL 2022 campaign.

Fans online labeled Shimron Hetmyer as an ‘underrated finisher’ for his match-winning knock against GT and sublime form in IPL 2023.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Sachin Mohan @mohan30795 Shimron hetmyer most underrated finisher in ipl in recent times what a player #shimronhytmyer Shimron hetmyer most underrated finisher in ipl in recent times what a player #shimronhytmyer

Sridhar Anantha @SridharAnantha5 . He showed his class in today's match. #SanjuSamson - top scorer for RR in 3 matches and the lowest scorer in the other 2. He showed his class in today's match. #ShimronHetmyer - Wonderful finish! What a win for the Rajasthan Royals!! #SanjuSamson - top scorer for RR in 3 matches and the lowest scorer in the other 2 📷. He showed his class in today's match. #ShimronHetmyer - Wonderful finish! What a win for the Rajasthan Royals!!

Yorker @Yorker___

#IPL2023 #RRvsGT I've never seen a t20 finisher as consistent as Shimron Hetmyer. To think this guy was a top order & doing a mindblowing job here with this consistency, bloody hell. Ultimate I've never seen a t20 finisher as consistent as Shimron Hetmyer. To think this guy was a top order & doing a mindblowing job here with this consistency, bloody hell. Ultimate #IPL2023 #RRvsGT

alex @Alex82584912 Shimron hetmyer has been finishing games successfully for a while. And especially for rajahstan. An exceptional player. A lot of parallels with Nicholas pooran. Shimron hetmyer has been finishing games successfully for a while. And especially for rajahstan. An exceptional player. A lot of parallels with Nicholas pooran.

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08



Great cameo from Ash Anna,

Take a bow Sanju Samson & Shimron Hetmyer !



#GTvRR #IPL2023 #SanjuSamson Rajasthan Royals winning it against Gujarat Titans in IPL today from 55 for 4 in 11 overs.Great cameo from Ash Anna,Take a bow Sanju Samson & Shimron Hetmyer ! Rajasthan Royals winning it against Gujarat Titans in IPL today from 55 for 4 in 11 overs.Great cameo from Ash Anna, Take a bow Sanju Samson & Shimron Hetmyer ! #GTvRR #IPL2023 #SanjuSamson https://t.co/pi7TV2eS0H

Rahul Sargam @SargamSandy



#GTvsRR #SanjuSamson #IPL #RR @cricketaakash Shimron Hetmyer is one of the most underrated IPL players, his numbers are breathtaking as he has scored 183 runs at an average of 183 and a terrific strike rate of 184.84. One of the biggest match winners since 2021. Shimron Hetmyer is one of the most underrated IPL players, his numbers are breathtaking as he has scored 183 runs at an average of 183 and a terrific strike rate of 184.84. One of the biggest match winners since 2021.#GTvsRR #SanjuSamson #IPL #RR @cricketaakash

Ritesh pathak @Riteshp94084073 #IPL2023 Shimron Hetmyer is a perfect example of what good management and role clarity can do to you. The Southpaw has aced it every time he has walked in as a finisher for RR. Mad consistency!!! #RRvGT Shimron Hetmyer is a perfect example of what good management and role clarity can do to you. The Southpaw has aced it every time he has walked in as a finisher for RR. Mad consistency!!! #RRvGT #IPL2023

Yash k_335 @335Yash roar of



#GTvRR #ShimronHetmyer

#RajasthanRoyals What a player, what a finish this is not the first time that he played this type of innings when team needed him he's standing there as always Hetmyer is a champion playerroar of @SHetmyer What a player, what a finish this is not the first time that he played this type of innings when team needed him he's standing there as always Hetmyer is a champion player 💯👏 roar of @SHetmyer🔥🔥#GTvRR #ShimronHetmyer#RajasthanRoyals https://t.co/c9M6ewBE76

Shourya Grover @ShouryaGrover3 twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s… ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



On 66/4 after 12 overs needing 112 from 48 to win, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer blast them to victory with four balls to spare!



es.pn/IPL2023-M23 | #GTvRR | #IPL2023 WHAT A WIN FOR THE ROYALS!On 66/4 after 12 overs needing 112 from 48 to win, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer blast them to victory with four balls to spare! WHAT A WIN FOR THE ROYALS!On 66/4 after 12 overs needing 112 from 48 to win, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer blast them to victory with four balls to spare!es.pn/IPL2023-M23 | #GTvRR | #IPL2023 https://t.co/1ErUHLxrub Congratulations to @RajasthanRoyals for a well-deserved victory over the Gujarat Titans! A thrilling match that showcased some amazing performances from both sides. What an amazing display of batting by Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. Congratulations to @RajasthanRoyals for a well-deserved victory over the Gujarat Titans! A thrilling match that showcased some amazing performances from both sides. What an amazing display of batting by Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. 👏 twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…

Jon @JonteauCoppin Shimron Hetmyer is world-class! Need to get him back into the WI white ball sides. Shimron Hetmyer is world-class! Need to get him back into the WI white ball sides.

“They beat us thrice last year but today was sort of a revenge” – Shimron Hetmyer after his stellar knock against Gujarat Titans

Shimron Hetmyer sounded delighted as the Rajasthan Royals finally overcame Gujarat Titans after a hat-trick of losses. He further added that it was just his intuition to take a couple of runs off the first ball during the 20th over before finishing it off with a maximum.

Speaking on the post-match show, Hetmyer said:

“I don't have any words. Difficult to win against these guys, they beat us thrice last year but today was sort of a revenge. I practice these situations, it helps when you practice with that mindset of knowing we are a few wickets down and chasing 100 with 8 overs to go."

He continued:

"(On Noor Ahmed bowling the last over) I was actually pretty happy, to be honest, he bowled well throughout, so the first ball all I was thinking about was getting that double and take it from there.”

IPL 2023 Table toppers RR will play their next game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on Wednesday, April 19.

Click here to check out the GT vs RR full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes