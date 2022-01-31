"I have no complaints against MS Dhoni" - Harbhajan Singh

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has opened up about his relationship with MS Dhoni, saying he has "no complaints" against the former India skipper, who has been a "good friend all these years."

The 41-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24 last year, after last turning out for the country in 2016.

"Selectors didn't allow the team to be united" - Harbhajan Singh

World Cup winner Harbhajan felt the lack of support from the Indian cricket board derailed his career, despite being in good shape and rhythm as a bowler.

Asked whether he had any complaints about the then skipper Dhoni, Harbhajan, speaking to News18, said:

"No, not at all. I have no complaints against MS. In fact, he has been a good friend all these years. I have complaints against the BCCI, the sarkar (government) of that time. I call BCCI as sarkar! The selectors of that time didn’t do justice to their roles. They didn’t allow the team to be united."

The Sardar added:

"What was the point of bringing in new guys when the greats were still around and delivering? I once confronted the selectors on this and their reply was 'it wasn’t in their hands' and then I asked why they are the selectors, then."

Referring to comments attributed to him post retirement, he said:

"See, everyone interprets a quote differently. I just wanted to convey that a lot of things could have been better post 2012. (Virender) Sehwag, me, Yuvraj (Singh), (Gautam) Gambhir could have retired while playing for India since all of us were active in the IPL as well. It's ironic that the champions of the 2011 (ODI World Cup) never played together again! Why? Only a few of them played in the 2015 World Cup, why?"

