"MS Dhoni always has one mantra for everyone" - Former CSK player Sudeep Tyagi shares the secret behind Dhoni's success as captain [Exclusive]

Indian Royals fast bowler Sudeep Tyagi recently opened up on his experience of playing under MS Dhoni during his stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. Tyagi disclosed the key thing which made Dhoni a successful captain.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of Asian Legends League 2025 in Nathdwara, Sudeep Tyagi looked back at his IPL career. He played a total of 14 matches for CSK in 2009 and 2010. The fast bowler was a part of the CSK team that lifted the IPL 2010 trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

When asked about his CSK stint, Sudeep Tyagi said:

"I felt really nice when I came to the Chennai Super Kings team and met MS Dhoni for the first time. It did not feel like he is a such a legendary player. He treats everyone equally, be it senior or junior."

"MS Dhoni always has one mantra for everyone. That is give your 100% on the ground whenever you go on the field. He supported me a lot. He supported Chennai Super Kings a lot as well. That's why Chennai Super Kings is the best franchise team."

Tyagi bagged six wickets in 14 games for CSK. His best spell of 2/18 came in a league-stage match against Delhi Capitals at The Wanderers Stadium in 2009.

"There is no such thing as favoritism" - Sudeep Tyagi says MS Dhoni never had his 'favorites'

Talking further about MS Dhoni's captaincy style, Sudeep Tyagi mentioned that the wicketkeeper-batter was always open to suggestions from his players. His players always listened to him as well, ensuring a positive atmosphere in the team.

"Whatever he used to tell us, we would do. Even when we said something to him, he would do that. It shows why he is such a successful captain," Tyagi said.

When asked if Dhoni had any 'favorites' who he would back more than the other players in the team, Tyagi quickly said no and added:

"No, no. I played for CSK and Team India under MS Dhoni's captaincy. There is no such thing as favoritism. He treats everyone equally. He uses the player as per the situation. That's the secret behind his success."

"In some matches, a player would feel why he did not let me bowl, but he knows how to use a player. That's why he is called a great mind."

Tyagi is currently playing for the Indian Royals team in Asian Legends League 2025. He bowled a fine spell of 1/28 in the game against Asian Stars on March 14.

