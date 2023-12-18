"MS Dhoni astutely used him" - Suresh Raina bats for Shardul Thakur's return to CSK

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina has called for all-rounder Shardul Thakur's return to the franchise at the IPL 2024 auction. Raina said Thakur's team in IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), didn't use him well and he could enjoy playing under MS Dhoni's captaincy again.

Thakur played four seasons at CSK between 2018 and 2021, winning two IPL titles. In 48 matches, he picked up 55 wickets at an average of 27.52. 2021 was his best year as he claimed 21 wickets and emerged as a big partnership-breaker.

Delhi Capitals (DC) picked him from the IPL 2022 auction before trading him to KKR ahead of the 2023 season.

"He is very similar to Pat Cummins. He has done well in the bowling department as well as with the bat. KKR, I don't think used him in that manner. When he played for CSK, he has done really well. He brought a lot of quality with the older ball as well as the new ball. (Deepak) Chahar is a bit injury-prone, and (Matheesha) Pathirana also is. He is an all-rounder like Deepak Chahar," Suresh Raina said during Jio Cinema's mock IPL auction on Monday.

"He (Shardul) understands the CSK administration, he understands the leadership. And MS astutely used him well. I think he is (can be) an important buy. I think, like Abhinav Mukund said, he is a very important Indian bowler. And his form will be crucial," Raina added.

Thakur couldn't replicate his performances with the ball at DC or KKR. In IPL 2022, he took 15 wickets in 14 matches and had a good season with the bat (120 runs at a strike rate of 137.93). In 2023, he collected seven wickets and scored 113 runs (strike rate of 161.43) from 11 matches.

Shardul Thakur will have a base price of ₹2 crore at the IPL 2024 auction

Shardul Thakur will appear in the first set of all-rounders at the IPL 2024 auction with the highest available base price of ₹2 crore.

CSK have a massive purse of ₹31.40 crore left in the bank and six slots to fill.