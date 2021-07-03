"MS Dhoni backed me to bat up the order for CSK"- Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has credited Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni for promoting him up the order in IPL 2021. The English all-rounder had an impressive time with the bat while batting at no.3 before the T20 tournament got suspended due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubbles of teams.

In six IPL games this season, Moeen Ali amassed 206 runs at an average of 34.33 while his strike-rate was an impressive 157.25. Despite the return of a stalwart like Suresh Raina, who batted at no. 3 over the years, CSK backed Ali to bat at the position, and the move paid off well.

Moeen Ali is currently part of the England squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, but the all-rounder has failed to make much impact with either bat or ball. Eoin Morgan has continued to use Ali lower down the order, while the seamers have done the bulk of the damage with the ball.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka, Moeen Ali acknowledged that it would be tough for him to bat up the order for his national team given the quality they have.

"MS (Dhoni) backed me to bat up the order (for CSK) and play like I play for Worcester. Its nice to get that confidence from the captain. I get it here (England) as well. But we (England) have got so many world-class players it's difficult to get up the order. I'm just trying to enjoy my cricket. In the past, I would let that affect me. But I have come to realise that sometimes it is just the way it is."

Comprehensive win for Chennai. A one-sided game in the IPL after a long time. Deepak Chahar was outstanding with the new ball and Moeen Ali batting at 3 is paying rich dividends and turning out to be a fabulous decision by CSK. #CSKvPBKS — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 16, 2021

CSK and MS Dhoni will hope that the English all-rounder can continue his sublime form earlier in the tournament when IPL 2021 resumes in September. CSK are perched in second place in the points table.

"I'm disappointed, but we are winning, and there's not much that I can say"- Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali

All-rounder Moeen Ali has said that he cannot have too many complaints regarding his position in England's limited-overs setup, as they are doing well as a team. The 34-year-old admitted that he is disappointed by his lack of involvement, though.

"My role in the team when needed is to try to perform, but at the moment obviously, I'm not being used, not bowling much, not batting much, I have not even played in the T20 and stuff," lamented Ali.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed you want to play, but we are winning, and there's not much that I can say. Not that I would. There is no argument for me to go and say I need to bat up the order or need to do this and that. When they call upon, I'm ready."

England will look to complete a series whitewash when they play Sri Lanka in the final ODI on July 4.

After the Sri Lanka series, Eoin Morgan and co. will face off against Pakistan in another limited-overs series starting on July 8.

Edited by Bhargav