MS Dhoni displays lightning-quick reflexes to stump Suryakumar Yadav for 29 in 0.12 seconds in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulled off a brilliant stumping to dismiss Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The match is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat in the third over of the innings and survived an early scare, with his shot falling short of Shivam Dube at square leg. He then chipped in with a few boundaries and led MI to score 52/3 in their first six overs.

However, there was a drop in the scoring rate for MI after the powerplay ended. Suryakumar Yadav looked to take his chances against the bowling of Noor Ahmad and danced down the track to lift the ball over cover, but missed it completely. Dhoni collected the ball behind the stumps cleanly and flicked the bails off in just 0.12 seconds to send the MI skipper back to the dugout.

Take a look at the stumping below:

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 29 runs of 26 deliveries. He was stumped for the first time since 2020 and also became MS Dhoni's 191st dismissal in IPL, the most for a keeper in the league.

Mumbai Indians lose six wickets as they look to post a daunting total for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash

CSK's big money acquisition, Noor Ahmad, has picked up three wickets so far - Source: Getty

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first. They managed to get the better of Rohit Sharma (0 off 4) early on, followed by the wicket of Ryan Rickelton (13 off 7). Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma (31 off 25) provided some stability, but they failed to continue their partnership.

At the moment, Mitchell Santner and Naman Dhir are batting in the middle with MI on 118/6 after 16 overs. The two will want to raise the scoring rate and ensure that they get past 160 at the end of their innings.

