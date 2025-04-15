MS Dhoni has a friendly chat with Sanjiv Goenka after playing a starring role in CSK’s win over LSG in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having a chat with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni after the IPL 2025 match on Monday at the Ekana International Stadium. In a video uploaded on social media, the keeper-batter spoke briefly to Goenka before CSK CEO and director Kashinath Vishwanathan.

Dhoni, leading the team in Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence, helped break the Super Kings' five-game losing streak as he stayed unbeaten on 26 to help the side gun down 167 in the 20th over. The 43-year-old also won the Player of the Match award for his 11-ball innings which contained four boundaries and a six.

Watch the interaction with CSK legend and Sanjiv Goenka in the video below:

The first innings also saw the Ranchi-born cricketer affect a stumping and run-out after taking a catch as the tourists restricted the Super Giants to 166/7. Although Rishabh Pant found form after a prolonged lean run with a 49-ball 63, the LSG skipper didn't receive much support from the other end.

"Maybe it was because of the Chennai wicket" - MS Dhoni praises batting conditions at the Ekana Stadium

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate a wicket. (Credits: IPL X)

At the post-game presentation, Dhoni was hopeful that the five-wicket victory will give the side much-needed momentum moving forward and feels a well-rounded bowling unit gave them an edge on this occasion. He stated:

"Good to win a game, unfortunately the games haven't gone our way, it gives a lot of confidence to the team. It was a tough game, glad to be on the winning side and hopefully it gives us momentum. We were struggling in the first six overs in previous games when bowling but then come back in the middle overs ... we were not getting the kind of the start also as a batting unit ...maybe it was because of the Chennai wicket ... maybe we will do better on better wickets, give the batters more confidence."

"We need more bowlers in the first six, we were putting too much pressure on Ash to bowl two overs in the first six, so we made changes to have more bowlers in the first six, this looks like a better attack."

The Yellow Army will next face the Mumbai Indians on April 20, Sunday, at the Wankhede Stadium.

