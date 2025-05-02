MS Dhoni gives autographed CSK jersey to overjoyed fangirl amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni gave an autographed jersey to a fangirl amid the ongoing IPL 2025. The girl shared a video of Dhoni interacting and posing with her before signing a CSK jersey on her Instagram handle.

The fan was visibly overjoyed during her meeting and interaction with the CSK skipper.

Here is a video of the same shared by the fangirl on her Instagram handle:

Unfortunately for Dhoni and CSK, the on-field proceedings have not gone to plan this season. The 43-year-old took over as CSK captain after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out of the tournament with injury after five games.

The Men in Yellow are at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in ten outings. They also became the first team to get eliminated from playoff contention after the latest loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chennai on April 30.

CSK have also unfathomably lost their last five home games following their win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk Stadium to begin their campaign.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been hit-and-miss with the bat thus far, averaging just over 25 at a strike rate of 148.03 in ten innings.

CSK in danger of their first-ever last-place finish in the IPL

Despite their playoff hopes being done and dusted, CSK have much to play for in their remaining four league stage games of IPL 2025. Dhoni's Men have never finished at the bottom of the standings in their previous 15 seasons.

They are a win behind the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), with a worse net run rate. CSK also will not be part of the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in IPL history. Furthermore, it is the first time the side has suffered five home losses in a single season.

CSK are on a three-game losing streak and will look to break out of their worst slump against arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3.

