IPL 2021: MS Dhoni inspiration behind '6th sense' of emerging wicketkeeper-captains in IPL, says Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler believes legendary skipper MS Dhoni has played a major role in the emergence of young, shrewd wicketkeeper-captains in India.

In the 14th edition of the IPL, 4 out of 8 captains are wicketkeepers. In addition to MS Dhoni, who has led Chennai Super Kings in the IPL since 2008, KL Rahul (Punjab Kings), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) and Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) will all lead their respective sides.

"I am sure MSD (Dhoni) has something to do with the sixth sense and breeding of wicketkeepers who can captain. He obviously has been a fantastic captain and there are lots of players who want to follow his footsteps," Jos Buttler told PTI Bhasha.

Jos Buttler, a fantastic wicketkeeper-batsman himself, feels glovemen are insightful because they have a 'first-hand' view of how the game is panning out.

"I think a wicketkeeper has a brilliant view of the game. That can add to your decision making as you can see first-hand how the wicket is behaving and the way bowlers are bowling," added Jos Buttler.

"There will be a lot of passion in Sanju Samson's leadership" - Jos Buttler

How will Sanju Samson fare in his first season as captain?

Jos Buttler will ply his trade for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. Previewing the campaign for his team, the Englishman said new skipper Samson will marshal his troops with passion and brio while all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Morris will be instrumental as well.

"We have lots of variety in the team this season with some world-class all-rounders like Ben Stokes and Chris Morris and a new captain. Sanju (Samson) is very exciting player and has a long affiliation with the franchise. He is a very calm person and likes to have fun. I am sure he would try and get across that to the team. There will be a lot of passion in his leadership," Jos Buttler, who has played 50 Tests, 148 ODIs and 79 T20s for England, said.

Jos Buttler named compatriot Stokes as the 'X-factor' for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.

"I strongly believe Ben Stokes will be the X-factor for our team in this season," signed off Buttler.

Rajasthan Royals will kick off their campaign against Punjab Kings on April 12.