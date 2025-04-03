  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • MS Dhoni interacts with Kuldeep Yadav at the Chepauk ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]  

MS Dhoni interacts with Kuldeep Yadav at the Chepauk ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]  

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 03, 2025 02:01 IST
MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav interacting at the Chepauk. (Image: CSK/Instagram)
MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav interacting at the Chepauk. (Image: CSK/Instagram)

MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav recently interacted with each other ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai will host the game on Saturday, April 5.

Ad

It has been a mixed season for CSK so far, as they have suffered two losses after starting IPL 2025 with a comfortable win against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Their opponents, DC, are high on confidence following two victories in as many games.

The Chennai-based franchise posted a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the interaction between Dhoni and Kuldeep at the Chepauk during a practice session. In it, the duo could be seen greeting each other with a friendly hug and following it with a lively conversation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can watch the video below:

Ad

He's still the best wicket-keeper in the IPL: Michael Clarke on MS Dhoni

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke recently put his weight behind MS Dhoni. He hit back at the critics who questioned the legendary player's decision to bat lower down the order in the CSK line-up and opined it was time for other players in the team to take responsibility.

Ad
"He's such a good player and he's still making runs so everybody thinks bat him high which I can understand but when does the stage come when other players take responsibility. Is he still playing when he's 50? His role now in the team isn't just about batting as high as he can, being the captain, and being the best wicket-keeper. He's at the backend of his career now. Other players need to take responsibility," Clarke said on Backstage with Boria.
Ad

He continued:

"I think as a player in a team every game is important to win. If its best for the team that MS goes at 6 then bat at number 6. If he bats at 9 the next, bat him at 9. I am all about winning, don't get me wrong. He's not just given a spot because he's MS Dhoni. He's still the best wicket-keeper in the IPL. The number where he bats is irrelevant to me. We need to understand where Dhoni is at now. He's earned the right."
Ad

Do you agree with Michael Clarke's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी