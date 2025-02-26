MS Dhoni lands at Chennai airport to join CSK camp for IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player MS Dhoni has landed in Chennai to join the team's camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

The franchise posted a story on its official Instagram handle, where Dhoni can be seen at the Chennai airport, surrounded by staff and security members. Further, they also put up a post saying 'Thala' has arrived.

"THALA DHARISANAM 🦁🔜 ANBUDEN ARRIVED! 🛬🔥#WhistlePodu #DenComing," the post is captioned.

Dhoni can be seen in a black t-shirt, black pant, black shoes, and sunglasses, dressed in an all-blck attire as he landed at the Chennai airport.

The 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy winning captain has contiued playing for CSK in the IPL even after announcing his international retirement in 2020.

The 43-year-old stepped down as CSK's captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been leading the team ever since. However, Dhoni continues to be an integral part of the franchise's set-up.

He was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction under the 'uncapped player' category. MS Dhoni led the franchise to five titles, making them one of the most successful teams in the history of the league.

MS Dhoni to use lighter bats in IPL 2025?

MS Dhoni, known for his hard-hitting skills down the order, is also known for using heavy bats to hit those massive sixes out of the park. However, as per a report by The New Indian Express, he is expected to use lighter bats during the IPL 2025 season.

The report stated that Dhoni used bats that weighed 1250 to 1300 grams in the past. However, he is expected to use bats that weigh a few grams lesser in the upcoming IPL.

“Each bat weighs around 1230 grams with the same shape as before," a source was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

As for CSK, they will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They failed to make the playoffs last year, finishing fifth on the points table.

