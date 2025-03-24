MS Dhoni lauds MI debutant for his sensational bowling spell after CSK's win in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni didn't hold back from lauding Mumbai Indians rookie spinner Vignesh Puthur for his sensational bowling spell despite their side winning the IPL 2025 game on Sunday, March 23, at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. The keeper-batter patted the youngster on the back and had a small conversation with him after the win.

Ad

Puthur, who was subbed out for Rohit Sharma when the five-time champions were to roll their arms, brought their side back into the contest after the onslaught from Ruturaj Gaikwad. The left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed the Super Kings skipper in his very first over for 53 to put the brakes on them. The 24-year-old also dismissed Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda to eventually finish with figures of 4-0-32-3.

Watch the video of the former Super Kings skipper lauding Puthur:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was only in the 24-year-old's fourth and final over that he could not pick a wicket. With the Yellow Army needing 21 off 18 balls, Rachin Ravindra had smoked two sixes off Puthur's last over to make the equation comfortable for their side.

MS Dhoni had affected a lightning-fast stumping earlier in the night to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav

MS Dhoni stumps Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Earlier in the night, MS Dhoni affected a lightning-fast stumping to send Mumbai Indians skipper Suryakumar Yadav packing for 29. On replays, the 43-year-old's reaction time was merely 0.12 seconds, leaving the right-handed batter bamboozled. It also proved to be Noor Ahmad's first wicket of the night as he snaffled figures of 4-0-18-4.

Ad

The Afghanistan spinner also dismissed Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, and Naman Dhir as well to cap off an unforgettable debut for the Super Kings. Khaleel Ahmed also took three wickets to restrict the opposition to 155/9 in 20 overs. With the bat, Dhoni played only two deliveries as the veteran walked out to bat in the second-last over.

Noor also won the Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling figures, but Rachin played an equally measured and vital knock of 65* on a tricky surface.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback