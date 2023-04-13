“MS [Dhoni] must’ve scored runs” – James Neesham trolls tweets suggesting him how NZ should have lost 2019 World Cup semi-final

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham recently trolled Twitterati for suggestions on how his team should have lost the 2019 World Cup semi-final against India just for MS Dhoni's sake.

In a tweet post, he wrote:

“Woke up to another 100 tweets about how I should’ve lost the World Cup semifinal 4 years ago. MS must’ve scored some runs again.”

The tweet came a day after MS Dhoni failed to hit a last-ball six against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home, as the visitors won by three runs. The right-hander, though, thoroughly entertained the crowd with his unbeaten 32 off 17 balls, including three sixes and one boundary.

With 21 required off the last six balls, the 41-year-old reduced the equation to five runs off the final delivery. Sandeep Sharma, however, kept his nerves as RR won only their second game at the Chepauk Stadium since the inaugural edition of the IPL.

When MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja almost pulled it off for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja played pivotal roles for Team India during the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. That came after Men in Blue were reduced to 92/6 while chasing 240.

The duo shared a 116-run partnership for the seventh wicket to bring India back into the contest. Jadeja, however, departed for 77 off 59 deliveries against the run of play in the 48th over.

With 32 required off the last 13 balls, Dhoni was the favorite to win it for India. Unfortunately, a moment of brilliance from Martin Guptill helped the Blackcaps dismiss him with his exceptional direct hit during the 49th over.

Arnab D @arnabdas999 @NeelMehtaTweets @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 @pumacricket @mepradumsahu @AmoghMoholkar @usainbolt @RCBTweets Don't shout just see this scorecard of 2019 world cup semifinal...it tells and proves everything. Only Jadeja and Dhoni made higher runs and with better strike rate than all other batsmen (Rohit, Rahul, Virat, Pant, Hardik and all). Only Jadeja & Dhoni was playing to save India. @NeelMehtaTweets @mepradumsahu @AmoghMoholkar @usainbolt @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 @pumacricket @RCBTweets Don't shout just see this scorecard of 2019 world cup semifinal...it tells and proves everything. Only Jadeja and Dhoni made higher runs and with better strike rate than all other batsmen (Rohit, Rahul, Virat, Pant, Hardik and all). Only Jadeja & Dhoni was playing to save India. https://t.co/I0yoghsYwq

James Neesham then put the final nail in the coffin by dismissing Yuzvendra Chahal as the 2011 champions were bundled out for 221 in 49.3 overs. The Kiwis beat India by 18 runs to qualify for consecutive World Cup finals.

New Zealand, however, once again failed to lift the trophy after 2015. They lost the super over on the boundary count rule against champions England.

